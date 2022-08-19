Maui News

Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will accept applications for its intermediate basketball league. Applications will be taken through Sept. 2.

The league is open for boys and girls in grades 6-8. All registered players will be placed on a team. There is no cost to participate.

League practices are expected to start Sept. 21, with league games starting in the second week of October.

Registration forms can be picked up at the east, west, south and central district recreation offices. Registration forms can also be obtained by visiting the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/412 and clicking on Registration Form under the heading 2022 Fall Intermediate Basketball League. 

For more information, contact League Coordinator Kyle Rodrigues at 808-876-4507 or email [email protected]

