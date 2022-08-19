Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 19, 2022

August 19, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-2
1-2
1-2
1-2 




West Facing
1-2
1-2
2-3
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 10:49 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 02:28 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 12:01 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new long period south swell will begin to fill in late this afternoon and tonight, and is expected to be a rather long lived event. This swell is forecast to peak Sunday through Monday, with surf heights near or just below advisory levels, then gradually lower through the middle of next week. Only small surf is expected along south facing shores late next week. Short period choppy surf will hold steady through the weekend along east facing shores, then lower slightly early next week as the trades weaken. Surf along north facing shores will remain just above summertime flat levels through the weekend. A new long period northwest swell is forecast to move through during the first half of next week giving north shore surf a boost. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Breaks Heat Record For Fifth Time This Month Drought Worsens To Exceptional Level  2Maui Police Commission Reviews Complaints Against Chief And Executive Staff  3Visitors From Massachusetts Claim Maui Man Used A Chainsaw To Damage Their Rental Car  4Kulanihakoʻi High School Is Approved As New Kihei Campus Name  5Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Haʻiku Shooting Held On 4m Bail  6Fbi Sex Trafficking Enforcement Effort Nets 2 Arrests Locally Finds 7 Adolescent Victims In Hawaiʻi