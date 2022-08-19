Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-2 1-2 1-2 1-2 West Facing 1-2 1-2 2-3 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 10:49 AM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 02:28 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 12:01 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new long period south swell will begin to fill in late this afternoon and tonight, and is expected to be a rather long lived event. This swell is forecast to peak Sunday through Monday, with surf heights near or just below advisory levels, then gradually lower through the middle of next week. Only small surf is expected along south facing shores late next week. Short period choppy surf will hold steady through the weekend along east facing shores, then lower slightly early next week as the trades weaken. Surf along north facing shores will remain just above summertime flat levels through the weekend. A new long period northwest swell is forecast to move through during the first half of next week giving north shore surf a boost.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.