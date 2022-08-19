The intersection of Pūlehu Road and Hansen Road will be converted to an all-way stop.

The intersection of Pūlehu Road and Hansen Road will be converted to an all-way stop, with stop signs posted at all four entry points, effective on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Once the stop signs are installed, all motorists will be required to stop before proceeding through the intersection.

Currently, only motorists on Pūlehu Road are required to stop; there are no stop signs for those traveling on Hansen Road. County officials say the conversion to an all-way stop should reduce traffic delays on Pūlehu Road.

The Department of Public Works explained that requiring all motorists to stop before entering the intersection will improve traffic safety. The four-way stop is a short-term improvement, while long-term improvements such as a possible traffic signal or roundabout are being evaluated.

Crews from the County of Maui Department of Public Works will install “STOP AHEAD” signs on Hansen Road to warn motorists of the new traffic pattern, in addition to other signs and markings. Staff will also be on hand to control traffic through the intersection while sign installation work is underway.

Reminder: If vehicles approach the intersection at the same time, right of way is given to the vehicle on the right. Drivers are also reminded that they are required to come to a full and complete stop at intersections with stop signs.