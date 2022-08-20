Songwriter Richard Butler of the Psychedelic Furs is performing at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 30, in the post-punk rock band’s “Made of Rain 2022 Tour.” Photo credit: Mathew Reeves.

The British music post-punk rock group whose song became the title and a melody in the 1986 film “Pretty In Pink” is bringing its “Made Of Rain 2022 Tour” to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

“Made of Rain,” produced in 2020, is The Psychedelic Furs’ eighth studio album and has become the band’s second-highest charting UK Album ever, featured at the end-of-year Best Albums roundup in Mojo, Uncut, Classic Pop, ABC’s Good Morning America and Vive Le Rock.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The tour has rolled this week into Los Angeles.

The band released ”Don’t Believe” the first single from the album was released first in 2020, followed by “You’ll Be Mine,” “No-One,” and “Come All Ye Faithful,” each with an official lyric video.

On March 1, 2021 the band released the official video for Made of Rain’s fifth single “Wrong Train.” It premiered exclusively on the British music website NME.com and was inspired by Richard Butler’s paintings. He starred in the video himself. Comments have been good on YouTube.

The group includes original members Richard and Tim Butler, who wrote the album song “You’ll be Mine.” It’s a dark romantic melody about eternal love even after dreams fade away.

Other songs, many on youtube, include “The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll,” “Don’t Believe,” “Wrong Train,” “This’ll Never Be Like Love,” “Ash Wednesday,” “Come All Ye Faithful,” “No-One,” “Tiny Hands,” “Hide The Medicine,” “Turn Your Back On Me,” and “Stars.”

On Sept. 1, 2021, two weeks before the Made Of Rain Tour kicked-off, the band released a new single “Evergreen,” from the “Made Of Rain” sessions. According to Richard Butler it’s about “memory and the passing of time.” For more information, go to thepsychedelicfurs.com.

For more information including tickets on Maui, go to mauiarts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open night of show for will call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone (808-242-SHOW) Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.