'A'a, Haleakalā by Stan Honda (2019).

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Infinite Night, Photography by Stan Honda in Schaefer International Gallery from Sept. 6 through Oct. 22.

This solo exhibition will present the work of New York-based photojournalist Stan Honda, highlighting his residency at Haleakalā National Park and other works from his national parks night skies project.

ʻĀhinahina, Moonlight, Haleakalā (2019), photograph by Stan Honda.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Stan Honda has worked as an artist-in-residence at six national parks: the Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest, Wupatki in Arizona; Rocky Mountain in Colorado; Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico; and Haleakalā National Park in Hawai‘i.

These night sky landscapes show the beauty of the sky in relation to the Earth as it moves through the universe with a multitude of stars, planets, and other celestial objects, creating images we can’t possibly see and producing a picture of both place and the passage of time.

Geyser at Yellowstone (2021), photograph by Stan Honda.

About Infinite Night, Honda says, “Our connection to the universe lies in our view of the sky, and its preservation is important to our species and our heritage. I want to show the beauty of what lies beyond our globe, a view that many cannot experience as artificial light increases. But the parks are places where we can see stars. It is these experiences I attempt to portray through the [exhibit’s] images.”

Moon, Venus, Haleakalā, (2019) by Stan Honda at Haleakalā National Park.

Stan has worked as a photojournalist for 34 years, covering a wide range of topics including news events, politics, economics, sports, and human interest stories. Stan’s astronomy-related photos have been featured in The New York Times, USA Today, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, and Yahoo News.

Milky Way Haleakalā (2019), photograph by Stan Honda.

RELATED PUBLIC EVENTS NIGHT SKY STORIES Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, 2-4 pm, Schaefer International Gallery, FREE

In this afternoon talk story, photographer Stan Honda will speak about his National Park residencies and work that came from the time spent in these pristine protected areas. HNP ranger Theresa Fernandez will share the history and its Hawaiian mo‘olelo.

MOONRISE AND NIGHT SKY PHOTOGRAPHY workshop with Stan Honda in Haleakalā National Park, Sept. 8, 9, & 10, 2022

Workshops are limited to 15 people each and are FREE to the public. Advance reservations required. Participants must be 12 years of age or older. Details and registration through the following link: Moonrise and Night Sky Photography. For questions regarding the workshops, interested participants can send an email to: [email protected]

About the Workshop: Patrons can learn how to photograph the cosmos over Haleakalā National Park in this hands-on workshop, when a full or nearly full moon will be rising. Photographer Stan Honda will discuss and demonstrate various techniques and camera settings necessary to photograph the moon, the stars, the Milky Way and other objects in the night sky with foreground landscape features by using digital cameras and standard lenses. The workshop will last for three hours and will meet near the Haleakalā summit, starting with an instructional presentation before participants begin photographing.

Participants need to bring a digital camera with manual exposure settings and interchangeable lenses (DSLR or mirrorless), a fully charged battery, and a tripod. Other useful accessories are: remote shutter release, headlamp, or flashlight with red light. Bring warm clothes. Participants are responsible for paying their own entry fee into Haleakalā National Park.

This exhibition is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center and sponsored in part by the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, and Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program.

Additional funding provided by Haleakalā Conservancy and Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association.