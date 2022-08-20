Courtesy AARP Hawai`i .

After a two-year pandemic delay, AARP Hawaiʻi, in partnership with Access Corporation, will hold a free document shredding and food drive event on Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Maui. In a change from previous years, appointments must be made to drop off documents for shredding. Those without an appointment will be turned away.

“AARP Hawaiʻi and Access are excited to offer this event to help people avoid identity theft and safely dispose of their confidential information,” said Jackie Boland, Community Outreach Director for AARP Hawaiʻi. “This year is different. We are coming out of a pandemic so we are being cautious. Space is limited and people must pre-register and provide their contact information in order to participate. Unregistered participants won’t be accommodated this year.”

To register for a time to bring your documents for shredding go to aarp.cvent.com/hifraud. The location is provided after registration.

People can drive up and drop off up to two boxes of documents per person. Staples and paperclips do not need to be removed. Due to safety and traffic-flow concerns, people will not be allowed to get out of their car and boxes and bags will not be returned. Drop offs will be limited to two bags or boxes per person in each vehicle. Walk-ups will not be allowed.

Access Corporation requires a signed document release form before they will shred your documents. Forms for each person dropping off documents can be downloaded when you register. Please sign the forms before you drop off your papers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

AARP Hawaiʻi requests that you bring a check or donations of rice and canned goods to benefit Hawaii’s hungry families through the Maui Food Bank.