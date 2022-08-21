Maui News

FIRST Robotics teams invited to apply for 2022 grants from $500 to $3,000

August 21, 2022, 5:20 PM HST
* Updated August 21, 10:28 AM
Eligible student robotics teams on Oʻahu, Maui and Molokaʻi are invited to apply for The Bayer Fund’s 2022 FIRST Robotics Grant program.

Open to FIRST Robotics Competition, FIRST Tech Challenge, FIRST Lego League Challenge, and FIRST Lego League Explore teams, the program offers grants ranging from $500 to $3,000 per team to inspire and nurture students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math.

The grant application period closes on Sept. 30, 2022, at 6:59 p.m. HST (11:59 p.m. CT). For more information and to apply, visit https://www.fund.bayer.us/grant/2016/8/15/first-robotics-program; use the invitation code 22FIRST. For questions, contact: [email protected]

Established in 2015, the Bayer Fund’s FIRST Robotics Grant program has contributed to Hawaiʻi students in elementary through high school grade levels. The mission of the grant program is to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build the skills needed, inspire innovation, and foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication, and leadership.

