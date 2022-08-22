Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 21, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Feb. 7, 1939 – Aug. 12, 2022

Richard Elmond Cosgrove II

On Aug. 12, 2022, Richard E. Cosgrove II died at Maui Memorial Medical Center, in Wailuku, Maui. He was 83 years old.

Richard is survived by seven of his children, 11 grandchildren plus one on the way very imminently, his sister, nieces and nephews, and his former wife. Richard was predeceased in death by parents Richard I and Estelle Cosgrove, his daughter and his sister.

Richard was born in Los Angeles. He graduated Susan Miller Dorsey High School, and went on to attend community college and then University of Southern California. At USC earned his B.S. in Chemistry in 1964, and his Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1967. While at USC he met his former wife whom he married and had eight children with. Richard and his former wife turned his passion for orchids into a business, and moved to San Diego working on growing and hybridizing orchids. He later moved to Maui and continued to nurture his passion for exotic plants.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.

March 4, 1935 – Aug. 8, 2022

Victoria “Ms. Vickie” Torres, 87, of Wailuku, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and surrounded by all of her loved ones, on Aug. 8, 2022 . She graciously began her mark on this world on March 4, 1935 in Lahaina, Maui.

Her proudest accomplishment was her title of “Mom, Mama, grams and Ms. Vickie”. Nothing brought her more joy than her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her students.

Ms. Vickie retired from the Department of Education, where she worked as an educational assistant at Princess Nahi’ena’ena Elementary School.

Left to honor her memory are her children, Patrick, Robert, and Rainelle; grandchildren, Sidnei (Francisco), Radley (Kelly), Rossi (Shayla), Rawson (Jada), and Kylenna; great-grandchildren, Mason, Aydin, and Ryder; and brother, George Arelliano.

Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku; Mass 11 a.m., and she will be laid to rest with her husband, Ralph Torres, at Maui Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Feb. 29, 1928 – July 26, 2022

Rose Lemanski

Rose Lemanski was born on Feb. 29, 1928 in Painesville, OH. She passed away on July 26th in Kailua-Kona, HI.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Lemanski of Kailua-Kona, HI; son Oswald (Gayle) Mackey of Kailua-Kona, HI; brother Thomas Borelli of Fairport Harbor, OH; two grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Services will be held privately at a future date.

Aug. 29, 1974 – July 30, 2022

Iren Kawaiiki “Iki” Kukona, 47, of Hilo, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Maui. Born Aug. 29, 1974 in Hilo, he was a cook by trade.

He is survived by mother, Merle Kukona; daughter, Kiani Olivia Lei (Nicole) Kukona; brothers, Tyler Kukona, Beau (Leolani) Kukona; sister, Shallyn (Justin) Andres, in addition to numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Service will be held Aug. 25, 2022; visitation 9 – 11 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. at the Latter Day Saints Stake Center, 1373 Kilauea Ave, Hilo.

June 30, 1997 – Aug. 4, 2022

Kamalani Anela Marie Eugenio, 25, of Wailuku, passed away on Aug. 4, 2022 in Wailuku, She was born on June 30, 1997 in Wailuku, Maui.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 11 a.m., burial 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Kamalani loved her school days, going to the beach and all her family. She is survived by her parents, Randy and Tara Eugenio; four brothers, Kaikea Eugenio (Auli’i), Kamana, Kamuela, and Kahua Eugenio; grandfather, Michael Pariani; grandmother, Lolita Eugenio; aunty and caregiver, Harridene Chang, aunties, Keola (Kanamu) Gilbert, Leola (Frank) Waikiki-Lovell, and Valerie (Randy) Foo; uncles, Ryan (Tina) Eugenio, Tyson (Laura) Pariani, Trever Pariani, AB Eugenio, Arthur (Marjorie) Takabayashi, and Vernon (Roxanne) Takabayashi; nephew, Keali’i Eugenio; numerous cousins, grand aunties and grand uncles.

Aug. 25, 1937 – June 23, 2022

Kenneth Sharits

Aug. 13, 1969 – Aug. 3, 2022

Vonnie Christine Carter

Feb. 20, 1950 – Aug. 7, 2022

Our beloved mother, sister, aunty, and friend, Vonnie Christine Carter passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

Vonnie was born on February 20th, 1950 in Long Beach, California and she was the youngest child and daughter of Thayne Carter and Wyvonne Carter (Keefer).

Her siblings include Nancy, Jerry, Diane and Chris. Vonnie is survived by her son Brandon, his wife Makalani, and her three grandchildren Mālie, Malu, and Ma’a.

Vonnie graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High class of 1967. She studied at Long Beach City College and at the University of Hawaiʻi. She loved Hawaiʻi, its culture and made Maui her permanent home in 1977. Vonnie worked at various Art and Jewelry Galleries on Maui throughout her career.

She was a talented art curator and was gifted with a keen eye and passion for art . She loved her pets, her dog Zeus, her cat Pollo, and Bruno. Vonnie loved spending time and making memories with her ʻOhana and friends. She enjoyed tending to her plants in her beautiful backyard oasis, Vonnie lived a holistic lifestyle, and she will be missed dearly.

A “Celebration of Life” in honor of Vonnie Christine Carter will be held at Launiupoko Beach Park in Lahaina, Maui on Sunday, August 28 from 11 a.m. to sunset.

Me ke aloha pau ʻole a hui hou🦋

With everlasting love and affection until we meet again…

