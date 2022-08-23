Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 01:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:21 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:27 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:32 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 01:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current long period south swell will continue to lower gradually through Wednesday. A much smaller south swell is expected during the Thursday through Sunday time period. The current small mid period northwest swell is expected to peak today, then lower gradually Wednesday through Friday. Short period choppy surf along east facing shores will remain rather small through Friday with a slight uptick expected over the weekend as trade winds gradually strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.