Maui Surf Forecast for August 23, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:50 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current long period south swell will continue to lower gradually through Wednesday. A much smaller south swell is expected during the Thursday through Sunday time period. The current small mid period northwest swell is expected to peak today, then lower gradually Wednesday through Friday. Short period choppy surf along east facing shores will remain rather small through Friday with a slight uptick expected over the weekend as trade winds gradually strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
