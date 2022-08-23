Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 23, 2022

August 23, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 01:33 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:50 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:21 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:27 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:32 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 01:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current long period south swell will continue to lower gradually through Wednesday. A much smaller south swell is expected during the Thursday through Sunday time period. The current small mid period northwest swell is expected to peak today, then lower gradually Wednesday through Friday. Short period choppy surf along east facing shores will remain rather small through Friday with a slight uptick expected over the weekend as trade winds gradually strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




