Maui News

Gas prices continue to drop slowly in Hawaiʻi

August 25, 2022, 2:19 PM HST
* Updated August 25, 12:46 PM
Hawaiʻi gas prices have now dropped for five straight weeks and are now very similar to those in California, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. 

In Kahului, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is $5.51, which is four cents lower than last week and 21 cents lower than last month. But it is $1.40 higher than a year ago.

All the average prices are as of Aug. 25.

The average regular unleaded gas price statewide is $5.31, which is down three cents from last week but still the highest state average in the United States for the third straight week.

The average national price is $3.88, which is down five cents from a week ago.

The average price is $5.22 in Honolulu, $5.26 in Hilo on the Big Island and $5.67 in Lihue on Kauaʻi.

“Unfortunately, gas price drops seem to be slowing down while the average prices are still just 30 to 40 cents lower than their all-time record levels,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “We recommend that drivers continue to exercise fuel-saving habits such as properly maintain their vehicle and tire pressure, as well as adopting a smooth, even driving style that maximizes fuel economy.”

AAA Hawaiʻi reminds drivers they can save money on gasoline by shopping around virtually using a tool like the AAA Mobile app, which shows users the cheapest gas prices near them. AAA members can also take advantage of discounted gas prices at participating Shell gas stations by joining the Shell Fuel Rewards program.

