Maui hits 7th heat record this month; water conservation urged for visitors, residents

August 26, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
* Updated August 25, 7:08 PM
PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

Maui continued to heat up with its seventh record temperature this month — 94 degrees Thursday in Kahului.

The record ties 94 degrees set in 1996, according to National Weather Service. 

Six other records were set this month at Kahului station: 93 degrees Aug. 17, 95 degrees Aug. 16, 93 degrees Aug. 13, 95 degrees Aug. 7, 96 degrees Aug. 6 and 93 degrees Aug. 5.

The National Weather Service shows a trace amount of rainfall in Kahului so far in August — only 0.06 inches. Most days this month recorded zero rain for the station. 

Maui County’s Department of Water Supply recently asked all Maui island residents and visitors to conserve water as parts of Central and South Maui descended into exceptional drought conditions. The county urged people against outdoor water use, such as washing cars and irrigating lawns.

National Weather Service said trade winds in the moderate to locally breezy range will increase again today and into Saturday. Also, an increase in windward showers is expected today as an area of increased moisture moves into the islands from the east. 

A more typical trade-wind weather pattern will return Saturday afternoon through early next week, it said.

