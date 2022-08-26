Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 26, 2022

August 26, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 02:22 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 08:45 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:36 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 07:40 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium period northwest swell will gradually fade through Friday. Southern shores will continue to experience the arrival of very small, long period south to southwest swells. Small easterly wind waves mixed in with the arrival of a small, short period southeast swell today will maintain somewhat choppy conditions along southeast to east facing shores. A slight strengthening of the trades Friday and Saturday will increase the east chop. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NNE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
