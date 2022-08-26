Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 02:22 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 08:45 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:36 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:40 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium period northwest swell will gradually fade through Friday. Southern shores will continue to experience the arrival of very small, long period south to southwest swells. Small easterly wind waves mixed in with the arrival of a small, short period southeast swell today will maintain somewhat choppy conditions along southeast to east facing shores. A slight strengthening of the trades Friday and Saturday will increase the east chop.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NNE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.