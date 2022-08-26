Toyota Hawai‘i donated a total of $26,000 to 13 different nonprofit organizations as a part of its Toyota Hawai‘i Stories: Holoholo campaign, that followed the lives of extraordinary individuals and captured the positive impact they have on their communities. PC: Toyota Hawaiʻi

Today, Toyota Hawai‘i donated a total of $26,000 to 13 different nonprofit organizations as a part of its Toyota Hawai‘i Stories: Holoholo campaign, that followed the lives of extraordinary individuals and captured the positive impact they have on their communities.























The following 13 nonprofit organizations received $2,000 each:

Kākoʻo ʻŌiwi

Paepae o He’eia

Papahana Kualoa

Nā Kama Kai

Māla’ai

FreediveSafe! Hawaii

Ala Kukui

Nā Maka Onaona

Imua Family Services

Hui Mālama i ke Ala ʻŪlili

Hoʻōla Honey Bee Relocation Project

Mana Maoli

North Shore Lifeguard Association

“Our Holoholo series embarked on an adventure around the island to highlight local individuals who are pillars in their communities. We are honored to give back to these organizations, who have been nominated by the individuals featured in each Holoholo chapter,” said Peter Dames, executive vice president of Servco representing Toyota Hawai‘i. “These organizations were selected for their essential efforts in the communities they serve, and the role they played in shaping the lives of our Holoholo storytellers.”

Toyota Hawai‘i Stories: Holoholo is a video series showcasing local leaders as they discover the root of their passion and how it has made their community a better place. The first season follows local chef and Toyota Hawai‘i Ambassador, Mark Noguchi, as he shows how food builds community like nothing else.

The newest season was released in June and includes four new chapters showcasing a diverse collection of community leaders including Kūha‘o Zane, Kailin Kim, Nick Kurosawa, and Ka‘iulani Bowers.

To watch all 10 Chapters of Toyota Hawai‘i Stories: Holoholo visit https://www.toyotahawaii.com/holoholo.