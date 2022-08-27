Mayor transmits two resolutions to council in an effort to finalize A&B land acquisition
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted two resolutions to the Maui County Council on Friday to accept the dedication of 45 acres of land from A&B Properties for parks and open sapce.
The land acquisition agreement was announced on Aug. 12, 2022 by the mayor and Chris Benjamin, president and CEO of Alexander & Baldwin.
“As Maui grows, we will ensure that our parks and recreational amenities are managed in a way that is equitable, to benefit everyone who lives and works here,” said Mayor Victorino.
As part of the land acquisition agreement, the County of Maui will also receive eight roadway parcels on, and around, Dairy Road in Kahului.
A&B’s donation of more than 45 acres of land for parks and open space culminate more than two years of negotiations led by the mayor and his administrative team. There is no cost to Maui County taxpayers to acquire these important lands, according to a press release announcement from the Mayor’s office.
“Mahalo to Mayor Victorino and Chris Benjamin for making this vision a reality,” said community advocate Kai Nishiki. “Protecting and preserving our beaches and shorelines for local residents is essential now and for future generations. This is excellent news for everyone who loves Maui.”