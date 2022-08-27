An aerial image shows Baldwin Beach and Baby Beach on Maui’s north shore. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden.

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted two resolutions to the Maui County Council on Friday to accept the dedication of 45 acres of land from A&B Properties for parks and open sapce.

The land acquisition agreement was announced on Aug. 12, 2022 by the mayor and Chris Benjamin, president and CEO of Alexander & Baldwin.

“As Maui grows, we will ensure that our parks and recreational amenities are managed in a way that is equitable, to benefit everyone who lives and works here,” said Mayor Victorino.

A map shows donated lands. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden.

“The County’s acquisition of Baldwin Beach Park, Baby Beach (Wawaʻu Point), the 4 acres of shoreline between Mama’s Fish House and Hoʻokipa allows us to establish a North Shore Preservation Zone in perpetuity. The gifts of lands adjacent to Hoaloha Park in Kahului and Rainbow Park in Makawao are icing on the cake. Again, I thank A&B for continuing its legacy of good corporate citizenship.” -Mayor Michael Victorino

As part of the land acquisition agreement, the County of Maui will also receive eight roadway parcels on, and around, Dairy Road in Kahului.

Mayor Michael Victorino and A&B President and CEO Chris Benjamin discuss earlier this month A&B’s donation of 45 acres for parks and open space on Maui. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A&B’s donation of more than 45 acres of land for parks and open space culminate more than two years of negotiations led by the mayor and his administrative team. There is no cost to Maui County taxpayers to acquire these important lands, according to a press release announcement from the Mayor’s office.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Mahalo to Mayor Victorino and Chris Benjamin for making this vision a reality,” said community advocate Kai Nishiki. “Protecting and preserving our beaches and shorelines for local residents is essential now and for future generations. This is excellent news for everyone who loves Maui.”