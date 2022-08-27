Maui News

Speed suspected in deadly single-vehicle crash that claims life of Waiehu man

August 27, 2022, 5:09 AM HST
* Updated August 27, 5:10 AM
Speed is suspected as a factor in a single-vehicle crash on Waikō Road that claimed the life of a 33-year-old Waiehu man on Maui Friday.

The incident was reported at around 4:53 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, on Waikō Road 0.1 miles west of Waiʻale Road in Wailuku.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that the man was operating a green 2009 Toyota Tacoma, and was traveling westbound on Waikō Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control, crossed left of center onto the opposing shoulder and collided into a utility pole.  

As a result of this collision, the driver died at the scene.

Police say the investigation reveals the operator was not wearing a seatbelt, and the vehicle airbags did deploy.

The involvement of drugs and alcohol is pending as the investigation is ongoing, according to police reports.

This was Maui County’s 15th traffic fatality in 2022, compared to 11 at the same time last year. 

