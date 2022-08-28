Maui News

Hāna Metals recycling event set for Sept. 23-24, 2022

August 28, 2022, 4:30 PM HST
* Updated August 27, 5:24 AM
Hana Metals recycling. PC: County of Maui / Facebook

A Hāna Metals recycling event is set for 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23-24 at the Hāna Landfill on Waikoloa Road. The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management notes that this is a first-come, first-served event. The purpose is to assist East Maui residents in hauling and recycling special waste items.

East Maui residents must bring their items to the landfill during event hours. Capacity for hauling out of Hāna for this event is limited, with an equal amount of bin space available on both days. The event ends at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, or when the bins are full. Staff will help residents remove items from their vehicles.

Items accepted include large appliances, up to five auto tires (per household, per event), auto batteries, propane tanks and scrap metals. Large appliances accepted include refrigerators, freezers, air-conditioning units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves and water heaters. Electronic items will not be accepted at this event, but collection of these items will be scheduled later. 

The next Hāna Metals Recycling Event is scheduled for Dec. 16-17.

For more information about drop-offs, call Hammerhead Metals at 808-280-8844. For other information, call the Metals Section of the Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division at 808-270-6102.

