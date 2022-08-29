Maui News

Wailuku apartment fire causes $100K in damage

August 29, 2022, 5:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Wailuku structure fire (8.28.22) PC: Maui Fire Department

Four people were displaced after a fire gutted a second floor unit of a small Wailuku apartment complex on Loke Street.

The fire was reported at around 5:12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, an caused $100,000 to the structure and $1,000 to contents within.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find a working fire in an upstairs unit of the residential complex.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fire officials say crews quickly knocked down the fire and worked to clear any occupants in harms way. Smoke alarms were present and sounded, according to department reports.

The fire was extinguished by 7:05 p.m.

Red Cross workers were assisting the displaced residents with immediate needs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews responding to the incident included Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10, and Hazmat 10.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Mauis Lily Meola To Return To Agt Stage After Golden Buzzer Performance 2Maui Hospital Receives Zero Condition Level Findings From Accrediting Body 3Vegas Visitor From Hawaiʻi Wins 153k Jackpot Playing Slots At The Fremont 4Speed Suspected In Deadly Single Vehicle Crash On That Claims Life Of Waiehu Man 5Woman Arrested At Daniel K Inouye Airport With Nearly 2 Pounds Of Meth In Her Carry On 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending Aug 28 2022