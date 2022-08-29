Wailuku structure fire (8.28.22) PC: Maui Fire Department

Four people were displaced after a fire gutted a second floor unit of a small Wailuku apartment complex on Loke Street.

The fire was reported at around 5:12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, an caused $100,000 to the structure and $1,000 to contents within.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find a working fire in an upstairs unit of the residential complex.

Fire officials say crews quickly knocked down the fire and worked to clear any occupants in harms way. Smoke alarms were present and sounded, according to department reports.

The fire was extinguished by 7:05 p.m.

Red Cross workers were assisting the displaced residents with immediate needs.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews responding to the incident included Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10, and Hazmat 10.