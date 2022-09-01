From Sept. 1 through Dec. 1, 2022, the Maui County Office on Aging invites residents to provide input of future programs and services for older adults, persons with disabilities and caregivers.

Residents may complete surveys for a countywide needs assessment.

The online surveys can be found at:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OlderAdultMaui This survey is for individuals age 55 years and older living in Maui County (current and part-time residents)

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CaregiverMaui. This survey is for Individuals who are (currently or within the past 6 months) helping an individual(s) ages 55 and older with various activities such as bathing, cooking, cleaning, laundry, rides to medical appointments, bill payments, etc., or caregiving a disabled adult 18 years and older, or a grandparent raising a grandchild.

All responses are anonymous.

Earlier this summer, the State Executive Office on Aging conducted a statewide community needs assessment on aging and caregiving.

Data collected from the county and state surveys will guide the development of statewide plans as well as Maui County’s Area Plan on Aging that covers the federal funding from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2027. These plans address issues as described in the Older Americans Act and helps those who are the most in need, socially and financially.

Paper surveys will be made available at other venues such as congregate meal sites, senior clubs and senior housing sites. Surveys are also provided upon request.

The results of the data will be reported in the plan produced by Maui County Office on Aging in Summer 2023.

With the growing aging population in Maui County, the Office on Aging aims to address the needs of older adults and caregivers through its Kupuna Care home and community-based services.