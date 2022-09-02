Completed the survey here: https://survey.hubhawaii.com/s/x6f8l5g4o3i5e

Maui Now is conducting a survey focused on understanding the opinions and attitudes of its readers about the quality of public education in Hawaiʻi, mail-in ballots vs. in person voting, capping visitor accommodations to mitigate over-tourism, the population growth of axis deers, and how household expenses have changed in the last 30 days.

NOTE: This is not a scientific survey, the results only reflect the opinions of survey respondents.