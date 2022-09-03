

















The nonprofit Hawaiʻi Nature Center on Maui relaunches its educational field trip offerings and school partnerships. Its programs that include science-based curriculum are designed for Maui’s students through the 6th grade. Schools island wide can book field trips with the organization for hands-on learning at HNC’s ʻĪao Valley center.

Teachers can sign up at HawaiiNatureCenter.org or call 808-244-6500. For inquiries, contact [email protected]

This program will be held from 9 am to 12:30 p.m. for kindergarten to Grade 6. For preschoolers, the field trip takes place from 9 am to 11 a.m. The program is led by environmental educators who specialize in outdoor exploration with hands-on education. Most trips are offered year-round. Attendance is capped for this program with a maximum of 60 students.

The announcement of school programs comes with the arrival of science educator Taylor Fujimoto who returns to his Maui roots to expand the organization’s presence on the island. Fujimoto has served as the head of education programs for both islands and has been based in Honolulu for the last 10 years. He has relocated to Maui to strengthen and re-invigorate the center’s programs starting with school outreach that aims to engage teachers island wide.

The curriculum of each field trip varies from grade to grade. Students will explore Hawaiian habitats through the majestic rainforest of Iao valley and Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge to discover remarkable places where animals, plants, and humans make their home. They will have one-on-one sensory experience with nature and be able to directly connect their experience to topics of biology, ecology, archaeology, and geology, and learn about the biodiversity on the island. Keiki will learn about Hawaiʻi’s culture of caring for the land and sea through educational activities and how to keep these habitats healthy and harmonious.

Hawaiʻi Nature Center on Maui is located at 875 ʻĪao Valley Road in Wailuku.