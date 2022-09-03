Maui News

Hawaiʻi Nature Center opens field trip opportunities to all Maui schools to 6th grade

September 3, 2022, 3:54 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • PC: Hawaiʻi Nature Center.
  • Taylor Fujimoto, a native of Maui, who leads the program has returned to Maui to establish islandwide partnerships to advance the nonprofit’s mission of environmental education and activism in students. PC: Hawaiʻi Nature Center.
  • PC: Hawaiʻi Nature Center.
  • PC: Hawaiʻi Nature Center.
  • PC: Hawaiʻi Nature Center.

The nonprofit Hawaiʻi Nature Center on Maui relaunches its educational field trip offerings and school partnerships. Its programs that include science-based curriculum are designed for Maui’s students through the 6th grade. Schools island wide can book field trips with the organization for hands-on learning at HNC’s ʻĪao Valley center.

Teachers can sign up at HawaiiNatureCenter.org or call 808-244-6500. For inquiries, contact [email protected]

This program will be held from 9 am to 12:30 p.m. for kindergarten to Grade 6. For preschoolers, the field trip takes place from 9 am to 11 a.m. The program is led by environmental educators who specialize in outdoor exploration with hands-on education. Most trips are offered year-round. Attendance is capped for this program with a maximum of 60 students.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The announcement of school programs comes with the arrival of science educator Taylor Fujimoto who returns to his Maui roots to expand the organization’s presence on the island. Fujimoto has served as the head of education programs for both islands and has been based in Honolulu for the last 10 years. He has relocated to Maui to strengthen and re-invigorate the center’s programs starting with school outreach that aims to engage teachers island wide. 

The curriculum of each field trip varies from grade to grade. Students will explore Hawaiian habitats through the majestic rainforest of Iao valley and Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge to discover remarkable places where animals, plants, and humans make their home. They will have one-on-one sensory experience with nature and be able to directly connect their experience to topics of biology, ecology, archaeology, and geology, and learn about the biodiversity on the island. Keiki will learn about Hawaiʻi’s culture of caring for the land and sea through educational activities and how to keep these habitats healthy and harmonious.

Hawaiʻi Nature Center on Maui is located at 875 ʻĪao Valley Road in Wailuku.  

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Canines Precheck Move Will Cut Historically Long Kahului Airport Lines In Half Officials Say 2Department Of Education A No Show At Committee Meeting About New Kihei High School 3Hawaiʻis First Chick Fil A Opens In Kahului With Blessing Hula And Maui Donations 4Maui Police Launch Labor Day Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign 5Critically Endangered Bird Transported From Kauaʻi To Mauis Bird Conservation Center 6Public Input Sought About Highway Crossing For New High School In Kihei