The newly remodeled Regency Wharf Cinemas in Lahaina has announced “Flashback Wednesdays,” featuring pop cult culture movie classics for $8 a person.

On Sept. 7, the film “Grease” honors the late great Olivia Newton John.

On Sept. 14, the Wharf Cinema light up the screen with the 1985 film classic , which spawned several sequels and a theme park ride — “Back To The Future,” starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

On Sept. 21, Sean Penn as a young actor stars as Jeff Spicoli in the coming-of-age film “Fast Times At Ridgemont High.”

On Sept. 28, Laird Hamilton and Gerry Lopez are featured shredding on the big screen in the classic surf drama “North Shore.”

The Regency Wharf Cinemas is located at 658 Front Street in the Wharf Cinema Center in Lahaina.

Regency Theatres, founded in 1996, operates 23 movie theater locations in Southern California, Arizona & Hawaii. For more information including purchasing tickets, visit www.regencymovies.com