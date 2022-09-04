Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 4, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Wallace S Feliciano Sr.

June 8, 1937 – Aug. 19, 2022

Wallace S. Feliciano Sr., 85, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2022 at his residence in Kahului, Maui with his loved ones by his side. He was born on June 8, 1937 in Pu‘unene, Maui to the late Alfred Feliciano Sr. and Theresa Cambra, making him 1 of 5 siblings.

In February of 1968 Wallace married the love of his life, Rafaela Soliven, and together they had four children. He worked for HC & S for 43.5 years and retired in 1999. He loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Wallace is survived by his wife, Rafaela Feliciano, his children, Felisa Kuhio, Wallace Feliciano Jr. (Katie), Tina Feliciano, 13 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and his brother, Alfred Feliciano Jr. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter, Marie Chester (James), and his siblings, Henry Feliciano, Carol Abalos (Ben) and Jane Babaya.

Thank you so much to Hospice for the care of Wallace and his daughter. Thank you to Normans Mortuary and Maui Memorial Park Cemetery for all the help with laying Mr. Wally to rest.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Join us on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Normans Mortuary in Wailuku, for a memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Wallace Feliciano Sr.: family – 8 a.m.; public – 9 a.m.; service – 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m.

Agustin Florendo Respicio Garcia

May 27, 1931 – Aug. 19, 2022

Agustin Florendo Respicio Garcia, 91, passed away on Aug. 9, 2022 at Hale Makua in Wailuku. He was born on May 27, 1931 to Tomas Garcia and Teresa Respicio in Philippines.

He survived by his wife, Adelaida and his children; Jeremias (Norma) Garcia, Melda (Ariel) Pasamonte, Estelita (Daniel Sr.) Bolosan, Glenda (William) Ramiscal.

He was loved by his grandchildren; Bryan Bolosan, Jennifer (Junior) Tacderan, Vanessa Garcia, Daniel Bolosan Jr., Ace (Kristine) Pasamonte, Nick Ramiscal, and Angelica Bolosan.

And loved by his great grandchildren; Juliana Norma Tacderan and Xavier Jace Pasamonte.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Two day funeral service was held at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku, Maui, Hawai‘i on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. & Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Burial followed at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery at 1pm at Haiku, Maui, Hawai‘i.

Thomas Joseph “Tommie” Cook

July 16, 1962 – Aug. 9, 2022

I would always hear Tommie say he was the Fastest White Boy growing up in Compton, and that guy never slowed his roll throughout his one-of-a-kind life. Tommie was diagnosed on July 14, 2022, with malignant pancreatic cancer, and passed at 60, on August 9 at Hospice Maui, Wailuku, after saying his “good-byes” to many, eating a lot of ice cream & sweets, and rocking a HUGE Ohana Party on his hospice room lanai.

Tommie is survived by his wife Cynthia Ortiz-Cook, daughter Brandi Martin and grandson Connor of Arizona, daughter Ciera Lenning and son Ivan Sanchez of California, brother and sister Gary and Debbie Horne of Hawai‘i, brother and sister Vinnie & Cheryl Mannino of South Carolina, brother Ron Cook of Hawai‘i, and sister Lisa Horne of California.

“Tommie was the spirit of Aauurriittee. For me, he taught me how to see the magic, make the magic happen, and most of all, how to enjoy the moment we were in, because it was the magic we created together, to live like there is no tomorrow. He was the love of my life, the neighborhood guy who’d help everyone and make them smile, the guy who would check you and then…well, time would tell. I will miss my beloved’s smile and gentleness, meeting me at Cool Cat’s for our afternoon Happy Hour, our long talk’s with patience to listen, I miss your voice…, yet I am so grateful and blessed to have the time in our life’s journey… together. You will always be part of me Poppie, Many Mahalo’s for all the Blessons & Memories….I will always Be the ViBe AAUURRIITTEE, Love You Eternally, Mamas Beach and Paddle Out Memorial Saturday, Sept. 3rd, at 9 a.m. Wayside Beach-Wahikuli Stay on Beach or Paddle Out.”

William “Jun” Lepelio Puha Jr.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

April 19, 1989 – Aug. 26, 2022

William “Jun” Lepelio Puha Jr., 33, of Pāʻia, Maui, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. He was born on April 19, 1989, in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; services will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service starts at 11 a.m.; cremation will follow. The family requests aloha attire.

Jun was a Warehouse Manager at Theatrix Hawaiʻi. He was predeceased by his father, William Lepelio Puha Sr. and grandparents, William & Charlotte Puha. He is survived by mom, Cherleen Puha; girlfriend, Malia Purdy; siblings, Kato (Ani) Puha, Leina (Kealaula) Puha, Whitney (Kaalai) Miller, Waylen “Bub” (Mikaela) Puha; uncle, Keone (Jenn) Puha; aunties, Tami Puha, Keala (Adrian) Hoopai, Babette (Jimmy) Kahalekai; nieces & nephews, Alina “My Hunny” Miller, Liliyana Puha, Aubrey Puha, Alii Miller, Kaspian Miller, Kden “Budda” Pu; cousins, Anu (Kaipo) Hoopai, Jo (Kelli) Takakura-Puha, Kai Puha, Wayne “Brah” Puha, James Kahalekai Jr., Brandon Kahalekai, Kaipo Kahalekai, Zach Kahalekai; and God sisters, Fina Kauai and Queenie Wong.

Barry Tani Villiarimo

Nov. 29, 1956 – Aug. 3, 2022

Barry Tani Villiarimo of Hāna, Maui passed away unexpectedly at home at the age of 65 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Barry was born on Nov. 29, 1956, in Wailuku, Maui to Bernard and Christina Villiarimo of Hāna, Maui. Like many children in Hawaiʻi, Barry was raised in the Hawaiian style of hānai, having the privilege of being reared by his Uncle and Aunty, Legario & Theresa Eharis of Hāna, Maui. Barry was known for his love and passion for food, leaving a legacy of over 40 years of culinary expertise and mentoring countless promising chefs. Growing up in Hāna, Barry was immersed in his Hawaiian and Filipino culture and was an avid lawaiʻa (fisherman).

Barry is survived by his wife, Patricia Villiarimo. His children, Benjamin (Frannie) Villiarimo, Joey (Tishaann) Villiarimo, Tani Villiarimo, Lynska (Lauren) Preble-Villiarimo, John (Nakita) Coelho-Villiarimo, and Niki Villiarimo. 14 grandchildren and one great-grandson. His siblings, Claudia (Patrick) Kalaola, Brian Villiarimo, Benji Villiarimo, Bratton “Puna” Villiarimo, Charles (Maryann) Makekau, Valerie (John) Ng, Legario “Hanky” (Angie) Eharis, Jr., and Mona (Girardi) Oliveira. And many aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barry is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard & Christina Villiarimo, hānai parents, Legario “Hanky” & Theresa Eharis, and his siblings; Celeste (Kaleo) Makua, Bruce Villiarimo, and Jean (Michael) Zarate.

Barry was devoted to his spirituality and faith, always trusting in Godʻs plan for him. A celebration of life in his honor is being planned for Dec. 3, 2022 in Hāna, Maui. The ʻohana of Barry would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to all who have been there for them during these extremely trying times.

Maximino “Minoy” Maculam Sr.

Feb. 22, 1932 – Aug. 30, 2022

Maximino “Minoy” Gapero Maculam, Sr., 90, of Wailuku, passed away on Aug. 30, 2022 in Kahului. He was born on Feb. 22, 1932 in the Philippines. Maximino was a semer operator for Maui Land and Pineapple Company.

He is survived by his children, Maximino L. Maculam, Jr. (Evelyn), Zalde L. Maculam (Lucena), Olivia M. Mendoza (Glenn), Noli L. Maculam (Sol), and Greta M. Salvador (Joel); daughter-in-law, Helen Maculam; sister, Julie Ramcapollo; brother, Amado Maculam; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary, prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation again from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary, burial 10:30 a.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park.

Joseph Mililani Pana Jr.

Sept. 19, 1934 – Aug. 26, 2022

Joseph Mililani Pana Jr., 87, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022 at Island Hospice in Kahului. He was born on Oct. 19, 1934 to Joseph Mililani Pana Sr. and Leilani Morton in Makawao.

Pending obituary by the family.

Cesario Ventura

Jan. 4, 1962 – Aug. 18, 2022

Cesario “Cesar” dela Cruz Ventura, 60, of Kahului, passed away in the Philippines on Aug. 18, 2022. He was born on Jan. 4, 1962 in Piddig, Ilocos Norte, Philippines to Pedrito and Carmen Ventura (predeceased).

Cesar worked all around the island in landscape and irrigation for Kihei Gardens and previously Haller’s Nursery.

He leaves behind his children Aissa Noble (Ronila), James Ryan (Emery), Leilani (Waylen), Sunny Rae Caesar (Stephanie), Angelica (Kipson), Christine Joy (Shantell), Grace (Gerald); grandkids Airon-Jan, Aira-Mae, Taylan Noah, Tyla Lei, Kaileia Pomaikai; former spouses Tessie Ventura and Crezelda Anicoche; brothers Rolly (Ador), Ronie (Marissa), Roger (Luz), Rene, Rimerto (Susana); sisters Winnie(Joie) and Melvin (Rizaldy); numerous aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Norman’s Mortuary at 6 p.m. Second day visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at St. Ann’s Church, Waiheʻe at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

Arrangements made by Norman’s Mortuary.

April 26, 1946 – Aug. 19, 2022

Angelito Bustamante Sr., 76, of Keaʻau, passed away on Aug. 19, 2022. Born in the Philippines, he worked in construction as a Mason before retiring.

He is survived by fiancé, Allison Matos; sons, Angelito (Janelle) Bustamante Jr., Jason (Christina) Bustamante, Lito (Mara) Bustamante, Angelo Bustamante, Lester (Lilinoe) Bustamante; daughters, Angela Maulupe, Rose (Harry) Burt, Stacey (Jesus) Hayes, Michelle Brooke, Jamie (Josh) Prinkey; brothers, Antonio (Jeanie) Bustamante, Alfredo Bustamante, Arnaldo (Joyce) Bustamante, Angel Bustamante, Adolfo Bustamante; sisters, Adelaida Aguilar, Arnida (Jonathan) Hansen, Angelyn (Phillip) Lewis, Amelia (Abel Sr.) Garcia; in addition to 29 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Private Services were held.

Dec. 12, 1933 – Aug. 25, 2022

Iluminada Fortela Manuel, 88, passed away on Aug. 25, 2022 at her residence in Lahaina with her loved ones by her side. She was born on Dec. 2, 1933 in Dingras, Ilocos Norte, Philippines to the late Domingo Portela and Isidora Calaoagan.

Iluminada worked for Lahaina Shores of Maui for 22 years in housekeeping department. After retirement, she joined Kaunoa Senior Services where she fell in love with dancing hula. She was passionate for her sewing, crocheting and gardening.

She is predeceased by her parents, her late love, Angel Agor Manuel Sr., her three brothers, Alfredo Portela, Dionisio Portela, Toribio Portela and her sister, Tomasa Fortela Batallones. She is survived by her three sons, Wilbert “Willy” (Naida) Manuel, Angel Manuel Jr., Claro “Larry” Manuel, five grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, her sister, Eugenia Portela Valencia, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A service of remembrance will be held on Sept. 8, 2022 at Maria Lanakila Church, Lahaina. Family Viewing: 8:30 a.m. / Public: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. / 11 a.m. Mass. Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 p.m.