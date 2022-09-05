Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 05, 2022

September 5, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 12:08 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 07:47 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 10:13 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 04:53 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 12:48 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









Swell Summary




South-facing shore surf will remain low through the week with the continued passage of small, long period background south southwest swells. High swell from storm and gale force wind fetch regions south of New Zealand and the Tasman Sea, respectively, will be directed along the island's south southwest swell window paths today. These larger, medium to long period swells are timed to reach our local waters next weekend and may support near or slightly over head high surf along many south-facing shores. A series of small, medium period north swells from a couple of systems northwest of the state, between the western Aleutians and the International Date Line, will produce minor bumps to late week north-facing shore surf. Near term east wind wave chop will remain slightly elevated under these generally moderate to fresh east trades over and upstream of the islands. There is also a chance that the state could experience an additional weekend east swell generated from eastern Pacific Tropical Cyclone Kay as she moves near parallel to the Baja Peninsula. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
