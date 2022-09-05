Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 12:08 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:47 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 10:13 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 04:53 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 12:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South-facing shore surf will remain low through the week with the continued passage of small, long period background south southwest swells. High swell from storm and gale force wind fetch regions south of New Zealand and the Tasman Sea, respectively, will be directed along the island's south southwest swell window paths today. These larger, medium to long period swells are timed to reach our local waters next weekend and may support near or slightly over head high surf along many south-facing shores. A series of small, medium period north swells from a couple of systems northwest of the state, between the western Aleutians and the International Date Line, will produce minor bumps to late week north-facing shore surf. Near term east wind wave chop will remain slightly elevated under these generally moderate to fresh east trades over and upstream of the islands. There is also a chance that the state could experience an additional weekend east swell generated from eastern Pacific Tropical Cyclone Kay as she moves near parallel to the Baja Peninsula.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.