Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 06, 2022

September 6, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 12:48 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 07:41 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 11:45 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 05:53 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.9 feet 01:23 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain steady this week into Thursday producing near seasonal average surf heights. A gale low in the Tasman Sea will send a moderate south southwest swell towards Hawaii this weekend. A series of small, medium period north swells will provide a minor bump through the end of the week for north facing shores. Near term east wind wave chop will remain slightly elevated under moderate to fresh trades over and upstream of the islands. East swell generated from eastern Pacific Tropical Cyclone Kay may also arrive over the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
