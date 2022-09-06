Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 12:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 07:41 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 11:45 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:53 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.9 feet 01:23 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain steady this week into Thursday producing near seasonal average surf heights. A gale low in the Tasman Sea will send a moderate south southwest swell towards Hawaii this weekend. A series of small, medium period north swells will provide a minor bump through the end of the week for north facing shores. Near term east wind wave chop will remain slightly elevated under moderate to fresh trades over and upstream of the islands. East swell generated from eastern Pacific Tropical Cyclone Kay may also arrive over the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.