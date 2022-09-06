Maui Surf Forecast for September 06, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will remain steady this week into Thursday producing near seasonal average surf heights. A gale low in the Tasman Sea will send a moderate south southwest swell towards Hawaii this weekend. A series of small, medium period north swells will provide a minor bump through the end of the week for north facing shores. Near term east wind wave chop will remain slightly elevated under moderate to fresh trades over and upstream of the islands. East swell generated from eastern Pacific Tropical Cyclone Kay may also arrive over the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com