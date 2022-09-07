Poi-luscious dessert at West Maui pop-up, Saturday
If it’s Saturday; then it’s coconut-kalo sundae time.
The Mākena-based Chang Farms hosts a sundae pop-up across from Launiupoko Beach Park from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The pop-up features a unique dessert incorporating the farm’s homegrown/processed paʻi ʻai (pounded, undiluted taro).
The confection includes 4 ounces each of haupia ice cream and paʻi ʻai along with a choice of three out of four toppings: sliced almonds, shredded coconut, lilikoʻi (passion fruit) butter or macadamia nuts. Cost is $12.50.
Chang Farms also markets its homegrown loofah sponges and homemade soaps via Project MAHIʻAI.
The Upcountry nonprofit Paʻupena Community Development Inc., sponsors the e-commerce site. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs-funded Project MAHIʻAI promotes native-grown and other produce, meats, dairy and related products.
In the wake of the project’s success, the First Nations Development Institute, out of Colorado, has awarded to Paupena a $10,000 technical-assistance grant. The funding is under the institute’s Nourishing Native Food and Health program made possible through support from the Boeing fund. The three-month grant period started Aug. 15.
For more information on Project MAHIʻAI, contact project manager Hiʻilei Martinson at email [email protected] or phone 808-779-5143.