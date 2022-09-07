Photo (from L): Deashia and Natasha Chang deliver their Chang Farms products to Kekoa Enomoto Monday in Kīhei. Natasha holds loofah cultivated on their 6-acre Chang Farms at Mākena, while Deashia offers a packet of blue homemade soaps. The duo said the natural loofah is good not only for bathing, but also for dishwashing. They will host Paʻi ʻAi Sundaes Pop Up on Saturday across from Launiupoko Beach Park. PC: Paʻupena Community Development Inc.

If it’s Saturday; then it’s coconut-kalo sundae time.

The Mākena-based Chang Farms hosts a sundae pop-up across from Launiupoko Beach Park from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The pop-up features a unique dessert incorporating the farm’s homegrown/processed paʻi ʻai (pounded, undiluted taro).

The confection includes 4 ounces each of haupia ice cream and paʻi ʻai along with a choice of three out of four toppings: sliced almonds, shredded coconut, lilikoʻi (passion fruit) butter or macadamia nuts. Cost is $12.50.

Chang Farms also markets its homegrown loofah sponges and homemade soaps via Project MAHIʻAI.

The Upcountry nonprofit Paʻupena Community Development Inc., sponsors the e-commerce site. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs-funded Project MAHIʻAI promotes native-grown and other produce, meats, dairy and related products.

In the wake of the project’s success, the First Nations Development Institute, out of Colorado, has awarded to Paupena a $10,000 technical-assistance grant. The funding is under the institute’s Nourishing Native Food and Health program made possible through support from the Boeing fund. The three-month grant period started Aug. 15.

For more information on Project MAHIʻAI, contact project manager Hiʻilei Martinson at email [email protected] or phone 808-779-5143.