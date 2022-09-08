Mayor Michael Victorino signs documents for the County of Maui to issue $60.87 million in General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022, at an average interest rate of 2.85%. Bond proceeds will fund Maui County capital improvement projects including land acquisitions, roadway, parks, facility rehabilitations, wastewater and solid waste improvements. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui has successfully issued $60.87 million in General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022, at an average interest rate of 2.85%, Mayor Michael Victorino announced.

Fitch Global Ratings, Moody’s Investor Service and S&P Global Ratings assigned ratings of AA+ (stable outlook), Aa1 (stable outlook), and AA+ (stable outlook), respectively, to Maui County’s General Obligation Bonds.

“Maui County continues to see strong demand from investors, locally and nationally, that helped support the transaction and will allow the County to achieve its financial objectives and fund countywide capital improvement projects,” according to a county press release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wells Fargo Securities served as the underwriter. PFM Financial Advisors LLC served as the County of Maui’s financial advisor, and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as Bond Counsel on this bond transaction.

“Investors recognize the sound fiscal management team that got us through the pandemic with higher reserves than three years ago,” Mayor Victorino said in the release. “The success of this borrowing exemplifies the County’s excellent credit ratings and vibrant economy, and provides the ability to fund critical capital improvement projects.”

Some of the larger capital improvement projects to be financed include:

Land acquisitions.

Roadways.

Parks.

Facility rehabilitations.

Wastewater improvements.

Solid waste improvements.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Major projects include:

Waiʻale land acquisition for cultural preservation.

Roadway improvements on South Kīhei Road, Mill Street in Wailuku, Waikakoi and South Wailua Bridge Replacements and Pukalani Road Pavement Reconstruction.

Acquisition of the Wili Pā Loop Building.

Waiʻale Road Extension and Land Acquisition.

Lānaʻi Fire Station Improvements.

“I want to congratulate Finance Director Scott Teruya, Deputy Director May-Anne Alibin and the entire bond finance team for their focus, hard work and great accomplishment for the people of the County of Maui,” Mayor Victorino said.