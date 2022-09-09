Maui News
More dates available for Wailuku’s Velma McWayne Santos Community Center
A
A
A
A change in the construction timeline for improvements at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center has resulted in the availability of additional dates this year for use of the popular facility in Wailuku, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
Additional dates available for public use are from:
- Sept. 23 through Oct. 4, 2022.
- Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, 2022.
For permit applications or questions about facility availability, contact the Department of Parks and Recreation Permits Office at 808-270-7389 or send email to [email protected]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments