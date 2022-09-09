Maui News

More dates available for Wailuku’s Velma McWayne Santos Community Center

September 9, 2022, 2:47 AM HST
Velma McWayne Community Center in Wailuku. Maui County photo.

A change in the construction timeline for improvements at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center has resulted in the availability of additional dates this year for use of the popular facility in Wailuku, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

Additional dates available for public use are from:

  • Sept. 23 through Oct. 4, 2022.
  • Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, 2022.

For permit applications or questions about facility availability, contact the Department of Parks and Recreation Permits Office at 808-270-7389 or send email to [email protected]

