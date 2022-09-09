Kapalua’s Plantation Course will host more than 30 PGA pros at the Sentry Tournament of Champions January 3 to 7, 2018. Photo by Kiaora Bohlool.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is now accepting volunteer registration for the 2023 event. Volunteering offers a variety of opportunities to get involved with the PGA TOUR’s annual Maui event when it returns for the 25th year to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Jan. 4-8, 2023.

“Volunteers are an integral part of the Sentry Tournament of Champions and make it possible to conduct a world-class tournament by devoting time, talent, and passion to help run all aspects of the event,” according to organizers.

The tournament has served as one of the premier marketing vehicles for the state, showcasing the beauty of our islands via 70-plus hours of television programming across the globe to millions of viewers.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions also provides community and charitable impact for Maui’s nonprofit charities. With the help of our volunteers, sponsors, resort and community partners, the tournament has raised more than $8 million since 1999.

Volunteers working five or more shifts receive two uniform shirts, a hat, a tournament pin, a clear tote with the tournament logo, one parking lot pass, shift meals, and one complimentary round of golf at The Bay Course (restrictions apply). Additional volunteer appreciation gifts will be distributed throughout tournament week.

There are various committees that prospective volunteers can join, including ShotLink (includes both walking scorer and laser operator), On-Course Transportation, Gallery Management, Admissions & Information, and Supply & Product Distribution.

“At the Sentry Tournament of Champions, volunteers have the opportunity to be part of the action throughout tournament week,” said Amanda Wolf, Tournament Manager of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. “Whether volunteering as a ShotLink walking scorer who walks inside the ropes alongside players to keep track of their scores or a Gallery Management volunteer who will help assist crowd control, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy and all while making some new friends. It’s such a unique experience and there’s no better place to do it than at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.”

Volunteers can register at this link or visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com and click “Volunteer.” For any questions, call 808-665-5413 or email at [email protected]

Kicking off the 2023 portion of the season, the Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature a purse of $15 million and one of the most elite fields in golf, including winners of official PGA TOUR events in the 2022 calendar year and the top 30 players from the FedExCup Playoffs Points List.