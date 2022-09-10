PC: NOAA/NWS

(Update: 5:32 p.m., Sept. 10, 2022)

Weather radar shows that the heavy rain has diminished. Therefore, the Flood Advisory has been canceled for the Island of Maui. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.

(Update: 2:55 p.m., Sept. 10, 2022)

A Flood Advisory has been issued for the Island of Maui until 6 p.m. due to excessive rainfall over the leeward slopes of Haleakalā.

The National Weather Service reported that radar at 2:53 p.m., showed heavy rain in the area falling at a rate of 1.5 to 2.5 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include: Kēōkea, Kula, ʻUlupalakua, Kaupō, Wailea, Mākena, Kīpahulu and Haleakalā National Park.

The public is reminded to stay away from streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6 p.m. if flooding persists.