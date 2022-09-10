Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 10, 2022

September 10, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
6-8 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:08 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:07 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 02:51 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 08:48 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The incoming south-southwest swell will increase surf along south-facing shores, peaking near the High Surf Advisory height of 10 feet by late Sunday into Monday, then slowly fading through midweek. A medium-period southeast swell arriving Monday will be added to the mix and will hang on through Wednesday. Surf along east-facing shores will ease into the weekend as trades back off, but may come up to some extent Sunday if a medium period easterly swell from former East Pacific Hurricane Kay reaches our shores. Choppy wind-wave surf along east shores will pick up next week in response to strengthening trades. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting W less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   
Trending Now
  1Maui Flood Advisory In Effect Until 4 P M  2If Approved New Rules For Mauis Downhill Bike Industry Would Set Age Location Limits  3Maui Countys First Safe Sleeping Zone May Be At J Walter Cameron Center In Wailuku  4Commission Declines To Initiate Disciplinary Proceedings Against Maui Police Chief Pelletier  5New Images Of The Sun Released From Mauis Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope  6New Population Of Invasive Little Fire Ants Discovered In Haʻiku