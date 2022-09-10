Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 6-8 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:08 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:07 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 02:51 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:48 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The incoming south-southwest swell will increase surf along south-facing shores, peaking near the High Surf Advisory height of 10 feet by late Sunday into Monday, then slowly fading through midweek. A medium-period southeast swell arriving Monday will be added to the mix and will hang on through Wednesday. Surf along east-facing shores will ease into the weekend as trades back off, but may come up to some extent Sunday if a medium period easterly swell from former East Pacific Hurricane Kay reaches our shores. Choppy wind-wave surf along east shores will pick up next week in response to strengthening trades.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting W less than 5mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.