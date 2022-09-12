Maui News

Visitor airlifted after fall from trail to Kaihalulu “Red Sand” Beach in Hāna, Maui

September 12, 2022, 12:02 PM HST
* Updated September 12, 12:39 PM
Kaihalulu “Red Sand” Beach in Hāna. Maui Now file photo

A 23-year-old Arizona woman was airlifted to safety after suffering a serious leg and foot injury from a fall at the trail leading to Kaihalulu “Red Sand” beach in Hāna, Maui.

The incident was reported at 4:38 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Rescue 10 aboard Air 1 airlifted the victim to awaiting Medic units at the Hāna Ballpark. The victim was then transferred to Maui Medevac and transported to MMMC in serious condition.

Responding Units included Engine 7 and Rescue 10.

Crews left the scene at 5:59 p.m.

Comments

