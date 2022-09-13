More than $87.7 million was released in July and August for Capital Improvement Projects across the state, including more than $16 million for projects in Maui County.

The largest CIP that received funding on Maui in August was $15M for the design and construction of teacher housing in the Lahainaluna Complex. The estimated completion date for the project is December of 2025.

In an earlier announcement about the funding release for teacher housing, State Representative Angus McKelvey said, “This innovative partnership creates the kind of housing needed to attract and retain quality teachers to our schools. It will also help serve as a model for these types of projects elsewhere.”

According to Rep. McKelvey, the funding will finance the design and construction of teacher housing in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which includes Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School, Lahaina Intermediate School, and King Kamehameha III Elementary School.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to state documents, the Kahekili Terrace was first occupied in 1966. It includes 60 units in 9 buildings, located on 3.8 acres along North Market Street.

There was also $150,000 released to finance land acquisition at Puʻu Kukui Elementary in an effort to expand the school campus.

Another CIP funding release for Maui is $225,000 to develop a conceptual master plan for the redevelopment of Kakekili Terrace in Wailuku, to include environmental review, containment soil mitigation, Complete Streets elements and multi-modal mobility options, and evaluation of mixed use development and infrastructure needs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The project is part the Statewide Transit-Oriented Development planning. The estimated completion date for the project is October 2024.

According to state documents, the Kahekili Terrace was first occupied in 1966. It includes 60 units in nine buildings, located on 3.8 acres along North Market Street.

On Molokaʻi, $1.3M was released in July for infrastructure and facility improvements at Pālāʻau State Park. The total project cost is $1,494,743, and the estimated completion date is December 2027.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We continue to strive for a safer, more equitable and sustainable community infrastructure,” said Gov. Ige in a press release. “I’m committed to building and improving our most valuable public facilities, such as our schools, parks and roads statewide.”