Maui Prep launching sponsorship campaign

September 13, 2022, 11:35 AM HST
Photo Courtesy: Maui Preparatory Academy

Maui Preparatory Academy has launched its 2022-23 Bozich Center Sponsorship campaign to help fund the nonprofit private school in Lahaina.

There are three sponsor levels, with each one providing recognition during public and private Bozich Center events that are hosted by Maui Prep. They are: Hui, $1,000; ‘Ohana, $5,000; and Ali’i, $10,000.

High visibility opportunities include:

  • Girls volleyball matches and Division II Maui Interscholastic League Championships, welcoming five visiting teams across Maui
  • Boys basketball games, featuring reigning DII State Champions
  • Performing arts productions, reaching an estimated 250 attendees each performance
  • Maui Prep’s Bozich Center-hosted community events
This year’s Bozich Center Aliʻi level sponsors are RayChin.com, Lahaina Stables and Triplett ʻOhana.

The 2022-23 Bozich Center Sponsorship benefits summary can be viewed on https://www.mauiprep.org/giving/gifts-sponsorships. This sponsorship package will run until May 2023.

