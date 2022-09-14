A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a silver 2020 Honda CR-V was traveling northeast on Kuikahi Drive when the operator failed to navigate the turn at the intersection and drove through the grassy median and into the opposing lane. The vehicle continued to travel straight, drove over the raised curb, onto the opposing shoulder, and collided into a tree, according to department reports.

As a result of this collision, the operator, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending the notification of extended family and friends.

Police say their investigation reveals the operator was wearing a seat belt, and that vehicle airbags did deploy.

The involvement of speed is not suspected as a factor, according to police. The involvement of drugs and alcohol is pending as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s 16th traffic fatality of 2022, compared to 11 at the same time last year.