Maui News

Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash

September 14, 2022, 9:21 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a silver 2020 Honda CR-V was traveling northeast on Kuikahi Drive when the operator failed to navigate the turn at the intersection and drove through the grassy median and into the opposing lane.  The vehicle continued to travel straight, drove over the raised curb, onto the opposing shoulder, and collided into a tree, according to department reports.

As a result of this collision, the operator, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died, police said.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The victim’s identity has not been released pending the notification of extended family and friends.

Police say their investigation reveals the operator was wearing a seat belt, and that vehicle airbags did deploy.

The involvement of speed is not suspected as a factor, according to police. The involvement of drugs and alcohol is pending as the investigation is ongoing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This was Maui County’s 16th traffic fatality of 2022, compared to 11 at the same time last year.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1First Humpback Whale Of The Season Spotted Off South Maui 2Kuikahi Villages 202 Homes Planned For Wailuku Gets Nod From Council Committee 3Median Sales Price For Maui Homes Under 1 Million For First Time This Year 4Brown Water Advisory Issued For South Maui Maʻalaea To La Perouse 5Visitor Airlifted After Fall From Trail At Kaihalulu Red Sand Beach In Hana Maui 6Dlnr Without Clear Imagery Its Impossible To Determine Validity Big Cat Sightings