Gas prices are going down on Maui, but there is still pain at the pump.

Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. 

In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.

For the state of Hawaiʻi, the average price is $5.27, which is three cents below last week. The average national price is $3.70, which is down five cents from a week ago.

“Hawaiʻi and California are the only two states with gas price averages above $5 a gallon, and California’s average price today is 17 cents higher a gallon than Hawaiʻi at $5.44 due to some refinery issues in that state,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager.

The average prices are $5.18 for Honolulu on Oʻahu, $5.19 for Hilo on the Big Island and $5.52 for Lihue on Kauaʻi.

AAA Hawaii reminds drivers they can save money on gasoline by shopping around virtually using a tool like the AAA Mobile app, which shows users the cheapest gas prices near them. AAA members can also take advantage of discounted gas prices at participating Shell gas stations by joining the Shell Fuel Rewards® program.

