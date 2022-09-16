PGA golf professional Michael Castillo. Photo Courtesy: Kapalua Plantation Course

Michael Castillo, PGA head golf professional at Kapalua Plantation Course on Maui, shot a 74-74 to win the 2022 Aloha Section PGA Championship trophy at Poipu Bay Course on Kauaʻi.

Castillo finished one stroke better than Juan Hernandez from Nanea Golf Club on the Big Island.

With the victory, Castillo automatically qualified for the SONY Open in Hawaiʻi on January 12-15 at Waiʻalae Country Club in Honolulu. He will play against a full field of PGA Tour professionals.

In addition, he also qualifies for the prestigious PGA Professional National Championship in April 2023 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in New Mexico.

Castillo has been a golf professional for more than 30 years, working at renowned courses Mauna Kea Golf Course, Poipu Bay Golf Club and Princeville Golf Club in the state of Hawaiʻi. He also has worked at two California courses: Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach and Plantation Golf Club in Indio.

