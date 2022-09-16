The Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali. Photo Courtesy: Westin Maui Resort & Spa

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali’s new partnership with Maui-based company, Project Reef, will provide guests with complimentary sunscreen that protects their bodies, as well as the environment.

Complimentary sunscreen stations will be available around the resort beginning on Oct. 1, 2022 in compliance with Ordinance No. 5306 banning the sale, distribution and use of non-mineral sunscreens without a prescription in the County of Maui.

Under the current state law, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2021—the sale and distribution of over-the-counter sunscreens with oxybenzone and octinoxate are prohibited.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our amenities and programs at The Westin Maui are all framed around empowering the wellbeing of our guests, our community and environment,” said Mike Kass, general manager of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali in an announcement. “We want our guests to feel like better versions of themselves when they leave, as well as help care for our community and environment for future generations to enjoy.”

“We’re glad that Maui County has taken the extra effort to only allow the sale and use of mineral sunscreens, which will protect Maui’s fragile marine ecosystem,” said Kass. “Not only is Project Reef a Maui-based company—they have a terrific product and were involved in getting this important ordinance passed.”

Resort executives say this partnership is just one element of The Westin Maui’s commitment to conservation efforts. The resort’s Westin Waterman Program connects guests with some of Maui’s most notable ocean experts—from skilled surfers, to lifeguards, to boat captains—who engage guests with their knowledge and love for the ocean by leading them on unique activities that combine ocean-based adventure with environmental stewardship.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Westin Waterman program invites guests to join in beach cleanups and ocean adventures with paddleboarders, boat captains, canoe racers, and others who are passionate about the water and environment. Guest can join these ocean ambassadors in a two-hour beach cleanup and environmental talk story at 8 a.m. the first Friday of every month. Or work up a sweat with Ali’i Maui Outrigger Canoe with a scenic paddle along Kā‘anapali Beach’s Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. Discarded pillowcases are used as trash bags for beach cleanups, and participants get a souvenir pillowcase to start their own initiative back home.