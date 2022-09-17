Maui News

Hawaiian Telcom employees volunteer for “Day in the Community”

September 17, 2022, 2:30 PM HST
“Day in the Community.” PC: Hawaiian Telcom

More than 500 Hawaiian Telcom employees signed up to volunteer for various community service projects statewide as part of the company’s annual “Day in the Community,” held on Friday. Here on Maui, volunteers assisted with a cleanup of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Beach in Kīhei with Mālama Maui Nui

The annual event began in 2019, but was put on hold over the past two years because of the stay-at-home orders and lockdowns during the pandemic. 

“We’re thrilled to be back in the community, volunteering for organizations and causes that are important to our employees and to the communities we serve,” said Su Shin, President and General Manager of Hawaiian Telcom in a company press release. “We invest in our Day in the Community and give our employees a day off to volunteer because Hawaiʻi isn’t just a place where we do business. Hawaiʻi is our home and this is one of the ways we demonstrate our commitment to this state.”

In addition to its Day in the Community, Hawaiian Telcom gives its employees up to 40 paid hours per year to volunteer in community. Hawaiian Telcom is the only company in Hawaiʻi that offers this unique benefit. This year Hawaiian Telcom employees have logged more than 960 volunteer hours so far.

Some of the projects, selected by a team of Hawaiian Telcom employees for today’s Day in the Community, included:

O‘ahu

  • Hawai‘i Foodbank (food inspections at Mapunapuna warehouse and distribution at Waipio Soccer Complex)
  • HUGS (Outdoor yard and playground maintenance and preparations for the upcoming holiday season)
  • Ka Papa Lo‘i O Kānewai (Taking care of a kalo patch on Dole Street)
  • KEY Project (Community center beautification project in Kāne‘ohe)
  • Lanakila Meals on Wheels (Meal packing for distribution to kupuna)
  • Pu‘u O Kaimuki (Park restoration) with 808 Cleanups
  • Waimanalo Beach Clean Up with 808 Cleanups

Hawai‘i Island

  • Carlsmith Beach Park Clean Up in Hilo
  • Old Airport Beach Clean Up in Kona
Maui

  • Veterans of Foreign Wars Beach Clean Up Kīhei with Mālama Maui Nui

Kaua‘i

  • Kaua‘i Museum
