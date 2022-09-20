Crime Statistics

Man accused of kidnapping teen girl on Hawaiʻi island is charged

September 20, 2022, 4:58 AM HST
Duncan Mahi, 52. PC: Hawaiʻi Police Department.

Kidnapping suspect Duncan Mahi was charged Monday in the alleged abduction of a 15-year-old girl on Hawaiʻi Island.

The 52-year-old suspect was charged with two counts each of kidnapping, first degree terroristic threatening, first degree robbery, and one count each of methamphetamine trafficking and first degree sex assault.

His bail has been set at $2 million.

The incident stems from a reported abduction on Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, 2022, at Anaehoʻomalu Bay in Waikoloa, Hawaiʻi. 

The event triggered a Maile Amber Alert and the response of multiple local, state and federal agencies that participated in the search.  Police say community support was a crucial aspect in assisting with the location of the abducted minor. 

The survivor was able to free herself from her captor with the assistance of several good samaritans on Saturday afternoon. Police were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody shortly thereafter. 

Mahi remains in police custody and is scheduled for his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

