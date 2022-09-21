Maui News

2022 State High School Track & Field Champs honored by Maui Council

September 21, 2022, 4:35 PM HST
* Updated September 21, 4:52 PM
Kahalewai’s parents; Justin Kahalewai; Rick and Erin Volner (parents of Seabury’s Kaylee Volner); Jospeh Randolph; Seabury track coach Bobby Grossman

The Maui County Council unanimously approved a ceremonial resolution congratulating the Maui County winners at the 2022 Island Movers/Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Championships during its regular meeting on Sept. 20.

Introduced by Upcountry Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura, the resolution recognizes four individual champions from three different Maui schools. The four individual titles were won at the State Championships held on May 13 and 14 at the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama campus. 

  • Baldwin’s Joseph Randolph won the 100-meter dash, with a time of 10.97 seconds. 
  • Justin Kahalewai, also of Baldwin, won the 110-meter hurdles in a personal best time of 15.59 seconds. 
  • Kaimana Cantere of Maui High School set a school record in capturing the 800-meter title with a time of 1 minute, 59.92 seconds. 
  • Kaylee Volner of Seabury won the 3,000-meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 17.93 seconds, which was also a personal best.  

“Student-athletes from Maui County have continually excelled in track and field at the state, and national level,” said Sugimura. “I am honored to have introduced this resolution recognizing the hard work of Joseph, Justin, Kaimana, Kaylee and their coaches as they have brought pride to all of Maui County.”

Baldwin’s boys track team is coached by Derek Dahilig. Maui High’s boys track squad is led by Belden Bautista, and Bobby Grossman is the head coach of the Seabury girls track program. 

