For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Sept. 15-21, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Reggae hits maker The Green perform Saturday on Maui.

The Green, Saturday

Billboard reggae hitmaker The Green, with roots in Hawaiʻi, performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. The band as three albums that topped the “Billboard” Reggae Album chart — 2011’s “Ways and Means” with four weeks at number one, 2013’s “Hawaii 13”, and 2017’s “Marching Orders,” which stayed in the top 10 for 18 consecutive weeks, regaining the no. 1 spot three separate times. “Marching Orders” was selected as the Best Reggae Album at the 2018 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. Their sound blends dub-heavy roots reggae, smooth lovers’ rock, contemporary pop and rock with indigenous Hawaiian musical/lyrical references. The band’s most recent album, “Brand New Eyes” was released late last year and a 2022 Nā Hōkū Hanohano nominee.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open on the night of show for will-call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone 808-242-7469 Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stanley Jordan, Thursday

Brilliant jazz guitarist Stanley Jordan performs Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Los Angeles Times jazz critic Leonard Feather wrote, “Genius is a word often tossed around in musical circles, but it has been rightfully applied to Stanley Jordan.” Jordan has received four Grammy nominations. His album “Friends” was nominated for an NAACP Image Award. Jordan’s touch technique allows him to play melody and chords simultaneously. It also allows Jordan to play simultaneously on two different guitars, or even on guitar and piano. Check out his interview about the Friends album and his inclusive approach to jazz.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open on the night of show for will-call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone 808-242-7469 Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maui Mall Concert, Saturday

The Maui Mall Village has organized a free Aloha Sunset Concert Saturday, Sept. 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. with a lineup of entertainers, including music by Benny Uyetake, Micah Manzano, and the Kalama Intermediate School ‘Ukulele Band. Manzano is a solo musician who performs a diverse range of music, including Billboard Top 100, oldies, classics, and Hawaiian. Guitar and ukulele master Uyetake performs an electric solo performance with a variety of music including Hawaiian, classic rock, blues, and jazz. Closing out the concert will be the ukulele band who has played at the Earth Day 2022. Uyetake is the director the ukulele band. For more information, go to MauiMallVillage.com or call 808-877-8952.

Night skies exhibit at Schaefer

New York-based photographer Stan Honda’s “Infinite Night” is on display at Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center through Oct. 22. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Honda’s solo exhibit features works from his residency at Haleakala National Park and other works from his national park night skies project, including the Grand Canyon and the Petrified Forest.

Plantation Days Festival, Oct. 1

Tickets are also on sale for the Plantation Days Festival at the Maui Sugar Museum on Oct. 1, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival celebrates the plantation era with the food and the cultures of those ethnic groups who contributed to the growth of the sugarcane industry. The Festival features carnival games, food booths and trucks, games and cultural demonstrations, and performances by the Maui Taiko, Maui Portuguese Cultural Club, Maui Korean Association, and the the Maria Lanakila Filipino Cathomic Club, and the Isle of Maui Pipe Band. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Maui Sugar Museum

Tours of Maui’s Sugar Museum are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Les Adam tribute, Saturday

Coming up soon is national country music award nominee Dorothy Betz performing at a tribute concert to her late partner Les Adam at the Maui Coffee Attic on Sept. 30, Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Adam was a prolific songwriter and recorded original songs with Betz, besides performing with country singing stars like Willie Nelson. Betz is promoting the new Les Adam’s “Posthumous Live” album. Accompanying her will be pianist Dave Fraser, guitarist Vince Esquire, and bassist Don Lopez. She will also be playing songs from her album recently nominated as the “Best Extended Play Album Of The Year” by the Josie Music Awards. Betz has been invited to the 2022 Josie awards ceremony at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 23, where the winners will be announced. Betz and Adam produced the program “Upcountry Sundays” for 12 years at Casanova Italian Restaurant, broadcasting the program live on Mana’o Radio.

Youth production, Sept. 30…

Maui Onstage Education and Youth Program is producing “What Happened After Once Upon A Time” at the Iao Theatre on Sept. 30, at 7 p.m., and Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The play is written by Alexi Alfler and directed by Kelii Tau’a and Tina Kailipono. To buy tickets or for more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Rocky Horror Show tickets

Tickets are for the musical The Rocky Horror Show, featuring Eric Gilliom as Frank N. Furter. It’s a role the multi-talented Gilliom is reprising after his first still-talked-about performances at the theatre about 30 years ago. Gilliom who has acted and sung on Broadway also performed the role to thousands of people at an outdoor stage at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The director of the show is Kalani Whitford. Besides Gilliom, three members from the original ʻĪao Theatre cast include Nathan Erlich as “Rocky,” Tim Wolfe as the narrator, and Dale Button as Dr. Everett V. Scott. The musical director is Robert E. Wills, founder and music director emeritus of the Maui Chamber Orchestra. The shows take place from Oct. 14 through 31, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The last performance occurs Halloween on a Monday, Oct. 31. To purchase tickets, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165

Maui Onstage Season Tickets

Maui Onstage Season Tickets are on sale through Oct. 31, 2022. Shows not included in the Season package are “What Happened After Once Upon a Time,” “Nutcracker Sweets,” in collaboration Momentum Dance Maui, and “The Rainbow Fish Musical,” a youth production. For ticket purchases and more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kanekoa, Saturday night

It’s a pavilion concert, so bring your own beach chair to listen to the ‘ukulele-powered band Kanekoa Saturday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. The group has had sold-out shows, displaying mastery of the electrified Hawaiian ukulele playing a range of genre from traditional Hawaiian to eighties pop to jamming the blues. Bill Kreutzman from the Grateful Dead described Kanekoa as the “Hawaiian Grateful Dead.” For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 8080250-9555.

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Laura and Anton. Monday

The duo Laura & Anton perform a free concert at the Maui Coffee Attic, Monday, Sept. 26, at 8:30 p.m. The duo began booking performances internationally, after a home-recorded performance of the song “La Vie En Rose” went viral with millions of views on youtube. Their original song “Castles In The Air” reached #33 on the Spotify Global Jazz Chart. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wavetrain, Tuesday

Mark Johnstone’s Wavetrain will be performing at the Wai Bar at 45 Market Street Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. The band includes Prem Brosio on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. Johnstone sings and plays keyboards. 21 or older. No cover. For more information, call 808-214-9829.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Fourth Friday celebration

The town of Kihei is celebrating Fourth Friday, Sept. 23 — South Maui’s designated day to hold a gathering. The celebration, held in the mauka area of Azeka Shopping Center, will have more than 20 food trucks, a dragon parade, a Keiki Zone for arts and crafts for children, and entertainment, including music by Marty Dread, Eala Kamai, Dale Kapua, and Arlie Asiu, and mistress of ceremonies Kathy Collins.

White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, this weekend

The play White Rabbit, Red Rabbit opens with solo actress Hoku Pavao at ProArts Playhouse Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. It’s avant garde, experimental theatre requiring audience participation — a play read for the first time by the performing actor. Every show has a new solo actor who is handed a script onstage to perform without the help of a director or rehearsals or set.

The playwright is Nassim Soleimanpour, an Iranian who was once prevented from leaving his country because of his refusal to serve in the military. The play has had productions internationally and a distinguished list of solo actors, including Nathan Lane and Whoopi Goldberg. New York Time critic American critic Charles Isherwood described it as “playful, enigmatic and haunting…The play is a conversation among playwright, performer and audience, a conversation that, that for all its diverting humor, takes on a gravity the prickles your skin…”

The play takes place Saturday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. with solo actor Jonathan Yudis, and 7:30 p.m. with Dale Button, and Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. with Francis Tau’a. it continues through two more weekends with solo performances by Kathy Collins, Mark Belzman, Vinnie Linares, Ally Shore, Brian Connolly, Aly Cardinalli, Jerome Williams, Kristi Scott and Ricky Jones. For ticket purchases and more information, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kanekoa & Esquire, Thursday

A couple of members of the ‘ukulele-powered band will be performing at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Sept. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. Kaulana Kanekoa and gifted guitarist and ukulele player Vince Esquire will be singing and playing as a duo. For more information, go to kaulanakanekoa.com, vinceesquire.com or naluskihei.com

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Sept. 23, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Above Snakes, Saturday

The band Above Snakes perform at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Friday, Sept. 24, from 7 to 10 p.m. The live show features favorite country hits on the lanai. For more information, call 808-868-0988.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kanekoa, Lopez at Nalus

Kaulana Kanekoa and Don Lopez perform at Nalu’s Bar & Grill Sunday, Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m. Kanekoa is the leader of the band Kanekoa that recently ended its U.S. summer tour. Lopez is the band’s bassist. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Rospond at Tikis, Brews

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. He performs at Maui Brews Tuesday 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or MauiBrewingCo.com

In Between, Tuesday

Live music and dancing occurs with the group In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Robles at Kihei venues

Natalie Robles performs a variety of popular songs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m.. and What Ales You Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com and whatalesyoukihei.com

John Cruz, Wednesday

Grammy winner John Cruz performs at an intimate venue at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. Cruz is known for his song “Island Style” and has done multiple benefits for Playing For Change on YouTube, including the song, “All Along The Watchtower” with 10 million views. For more information, go to proartsmaui.com, check with [email protected] or call 808-463-6550.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. She performs a variety of song, including rock and blues. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

LAHAINA

Gretchen Rhodes

Gretchen Rhodes, Friday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castellanos perform classic rock and blues on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Friday, Sept. 23, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Band who are members of the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band include Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. At the same time, the Levi Poasa performs on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Uyetake at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Thursdays, Sept. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake plays in a variety of genres. He recently performed at a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix in Paia.

Tours to the Baldwin Home built in the 1800s and other sights are available in Lahaina.

Historic Lahaina tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings may be made by reservation at the lahainarestoration.org. Tours are available to the historic Wo Hing Temple and the Baldwin Home Museum by reservation. The Wo Hing Temple once served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations may be made by going to lahainarestoration.org Click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Free ʻukulele lessons, Thursday

Free ʻukulele lessons take place at the center stage of the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m. Learn to play this Hawaiian instrument with your friends and family. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Ua Aloha Maji, Thursday

Singer-‘ukulele player Ua Aloha Maji performs on the mauka side at the Wharf Cinema Center near Amigo’s Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. He plays island music and popular songs with an island flavor.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Friday and Saturday nights, Sept. 23 and 24, and next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 27 and 28, from 10 p.m to 1 a.m.. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Art show, weekend

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Lambert at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Paul West, Saturday

Paul West performs classic acoustic style music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. He plays a variety of classic rock, country, blues and original songs. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-Mick.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Hartz at Fleetwood’s, Sunday

Will Hartz performs at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Sept. 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Hartz performs solo acoustic rock blues and soul. On a separate stage is Paul West singing a variety of rock ’n roll, country and blues and some original songs. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Santana, Poasa Monday

Singer-songwriter Brian Santana, a nephew of Carlos Santana, performs classic hits and original songs at Fleetwood’s Monday, Sept. 26, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Levi Poasa Trio perform at the same time on a different stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Gilliom, Esquire at Frida’s

Multi-talented entertainer Eric Gilliom and ‘ukulele and guitar artist Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player with the group Kanekoa and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. He just finished producing a blues concert in Kihei. For more information, go to Fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

Rose O’Leary

West, O’Leary at Fleetwood’s

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, Sept.27, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Rose O’Leary performs Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. West performs classic rock, country, blues and original songs. O’Leary sings and plays the piano to pop, rock, and R&B music. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Quick, Wilson, Monday

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Sept. 26, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

A free hula lesson for all ages occurs at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Katz, Tuesday at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

Tripp, Tuesday

Tripp Wilson entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 27 and 28, from 8 to 10 p.m. Born down South, he performs sweet soul. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 27 and 28, at 6 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaii, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz Friday and Monday, Sept. 23 and 26. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Festivals of Aloha at Ritz-Carleton

The 20th Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Ki‘eki‘e Falsetto Contest is taking place at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Saturday, Sept. 23. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The contest starts at 6 p.m. The competition, part of the Festivals of Aloha, features Hawaii’s finest amateur male falsetto performers. It’s an art form dating back to a time when Hawaiian women were forbidden to sing publicly. Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/20th-richard-hoopii-leo-kiekie-falsetto-contest-tickets-412713385847

For more information about the Festivals Of Aloha and its schedule on Maui, Molokai and Lānaʻi, click here.

Slack-key performer Sonny Lim

Lim & Aquino, Sunday

Sonny Lim and Peter deAquino are the featured slack-key artists at the Slack Key Show at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Lim is a multiple Nahoku Hanohano Awards winner, and deAquino is featured on all four of the shows Grammy-winning compilations. For more information including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com

George Kahumoku tours western states.

Kahumoku, Carrere, Ho tour

Actress-singer Tia Carrere, pianist-guitarist Daniel Ho and multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku are on tour in the U.S. continent with the first stop at the Grand Theatre in Tracy, California Saturday, Sept. 25, and the Blue Note in Napa, California Sunday, Sept. 25. The New York Times says performers in the show are “virtuosic keepers of a cultural flame…Bringing folklore and cultural memory into a performance that unfolded as breezy entertainment.” Ho sings and plays the guitar, ʻukulele, and piano.

The tour continues at the the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona on Sept. 28, Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree Colorado on Oct. 2, the Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, Oregon on Oct. 3, Triple Door in Seattle Washington on Oct. 4, Panida Theatre Inc. in Sandpoint, Idaho on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., and Irvine Barclay Theatre in Irvine, California on Oct. 15. In 2023, there’s also Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 23. For tour information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com

MAKAWAO-KULA

Seabury Hall benefit, this weekend

Seabury Hall is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of its ‘Aʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24. The two-day “PAST/FORWARD” celebration event will feature current students and alumni professional performers from across the country in a mix of music, dance, and theater pieces.The event is a benefit for Seabury Hall’s financial aid program which assists approximately 31% of the student body with financial support. Tickets are available at: SeaburyHall.org/arts

Native species exhibit

A select group of art works about native species and Maui’s watershed are being displayed at the Hālau Wehiwehi O Leilehua exhibition at Hui Noe’au Visual Arts Center through Nov. 4.

Native species exhibit. The mixed media exhibit “Hālau Wehiwehi O Leilehua” continues at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center through Nov. 4. The Center, in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, is presenting this juried art exhibition, celebrating the native species of Maui Nui — Maui, Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho‘olawe.

Artists, with varied creations including ceramics, block printing, oil paintings and photographs, have uses their talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species. The exhibit, including 117 works, many for sale, continues through Nov. 4. The exhibit is open for viewing during regular gallery store hours Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 808-572-6560.

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Poet W.S. Merwin celebration

Coming up fast is a global online celebration to observe the late National Poet Laureate W.S. Merwin’s birthday on Sept. 30. The Merwin Conservancy will gather with friends at 3 p.m. Hawaiʻi time to celebrate his legacy with a number of well-known poets reading selections of his poetry in an event called “Garden of Verses.” Merwin died on March 15, 2019. Besides his literary accolades, including two Pulitzer Prizes, Merwin who lived in East Maui restored acres of land by growing palms. He was an environmentalist before it was fashionable to be one. Poets who will be reading include Victoria Chang, Meera Dasgupta, Camille Dungy, Elizabeth Kolbert, Leland Miyano, Carol Moldaw, Padraig O Tuama, Bill Porter aka Red Pine, Barbara Ras, Arthur Sze, and Terry Tempest Williams. The registration to view the reading is free. Donations are welcome. For more information, go to MerwinConservancy.org

Brooks and Maddie Maguire perform at the Hana Hou Surf Club Saturday and Sunday.

Maguires, Saturday & Sunday

Brooks and Maddie Maguire perform at the Hana Hou Surf Club in Paia Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The music is a blend of toe-tapping Americana, blues, country and bluegrass with original music and covers. Admission is free.

Jazz with Johnstone, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

MĀʻALAEA

Flosstradamus, Thursday

DJ and musician Curt Cameruci , known as “Flosstradamus,” performs at da Playground Maui Thursday, Sept. 22, at 9 p.m. The music includes hip-hop. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Inna Vision, Saturday

Inna Vision performs Hawaiian reggae music at da Playground Maui Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 p.m. Songs include “Enjoy the Moment” and “Reggae Lives.” Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

The Myssfits, Sunday

ManCandy Productions present The Girly Show and Drag Revue at da Playground Maui Sunday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Katz at Gannons

Steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo.” He co-produced the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com.

Robles at Marriott, Fairmont

Singer-guitarist Natalie Robles performs at the Wailea Marriott’s poolside bistro Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, Sept. 22 and 23, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday, she performs with Josh Heart. She sings a variety of songs during her performances, including soulful acoustic music. For more information at the Kapa Bar, call 808-879-1922.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Natalie Robles

Robles at Andaz

Singer-guitarist Natalie Robles along with Patrick Tavis perform in the Lehua Lounges at the Andaz Friday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. She sings a variety of songs, including soulful acoustic music. For more information, call 808-573-1234.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Mulligans, weekend

Guitarist-singer Cody Quintana performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 18, the band Island Soul performs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Free hula show, Tuesday

A free hula show takes place at the lower valley level at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The performance will include the graceful Hawaiian hula and other beautiful dances of Polynesia.

David Morales, Wednesday

David Morales performs at “Wailea Wednesdays” at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Morales has a youtube performance of the song “Going Back to Maui.” Guests are invited to enjoy live music as they stroll the newly revitalized Center.

