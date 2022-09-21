County of Maui Department of Planning 2021-26 STRATEGIC PLAN

The Maui County Department of Planning is seeking applicants to fill six newly funded and 12 vacant positions, ranging from clerical to planner and supervisory positions.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding with permit delays as we work through our staffing challenges and higher-than-usual workload, and we encourage anyone interested and qualified to apply for positions with our Department to help guide future growth in Maui County,” said Planning Director Michele McLean in a department press release.

“We are sorry that permits are taking longer than usual to process, and we are committed to reviewing all permits as soon as we can. Once our vacancies are filled, we will be able to eliminate the backlog.”

The Maui County Department of Personnel Services conducts recruitment. Interested applicants can go to https://www.mauicounty.gov/1724/Applying-for-County-Jobs to see current listings and to apply.

The department has 82 full-time employee positions and one part-time position. Six positions were newly funded in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget and have not been filled. There are 12 other vacant staff positions.

Vacancies include: Office Operations Assistant (clerical), Planner V (multiple), Planner VI (supervisory) and Zoning Inspector Trainee. Postings for entry and mid-level planner positions are expected soon.

For more information, contact the department at 808-270-7735 or via email at [email protected]