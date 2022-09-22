The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association announced their 2022-2023 Board of Directors at their annual meeting held on Sept. 21 at the Grand Wailea Resort.

Board members were elected from a list of candidates nominated by MHLA property and allied members earlier this year.

“I am pleased to welcome this new board and look forward to our continued efforts in government advocacy and charitable efforts for the community,” said MHLA Executive Director Lisa Paulson.



The 2022-2023 Board members:

Matt Bailey, General Manager – Montage Kapalua Bay

Daniel Chun, Director of Sales, Community & Public Relations Hawaii – Alaska Airlines

Michael Cuthbertson, Area Vice President – Destination Residences

LiAnne Driessen, Director of Sales & Marketing – Trilogy Excursions

Fred Findlen, General Manager – Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

Mufi Hanneman, President & CEO – Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association

Diane Haynes-Woodburn, Publisher – Haynes Publishing Group

Mike Kass, General Manager – The Westin Maui Resort & Spa

Gregg Lundberg, General Manager – Courtyard Marriott, Kahului Airport

Ryan Nobriga, General Manager – The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas

Aaron Placourakis, President & CEO – AMP Restaurants, LTD.

Michael Pye, Area General Manager – Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui

Dena Roady, Area Vice President, and General Manager – Hyatt Hotel and Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort

Andrew Rogers, General Manager – The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Angela Vento, General Manager – Wailea Beach Resort, Marriott Maui

Mike White, General Manager – Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

Tetsuji Yamazaki, General Manager -Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association is a nonprofit organization founded in 1987 to advocate for the Visitor Industry. The organization also provides educational opportunities and scholarships and gives back to the community via the annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Excellence in Education Golf Tournament and Nā Kupuna Appreciation events.