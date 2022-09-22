Maui Hotel & Lodging Association announces new 2022-2023 Board of Directors
The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association announced their 2022-2023 Board of Directors at their annual meeting held on Sept. 21 at the Grand Wailea Resort.
Board members were elected from a list of candidates nominated by MHLA property and allied members earlier this year.
“I am pleased to welcome this new board and look forward to our continued efforts in government advocacy and charitable efforts for the community,” said MHLA Executive Director Lisa Paulson.
The 2022-2023 Board members:
- Matt Bailey, General Manager – Montage Kapalua Bay
- Daniel Chun, Director of Sales, Community & Public Relations Hawaii – Alaska Airlines
- Michael Cuthbertson, Area Vice President – Destination Residences
- LiAnne Driessen, Director of Sales & Marketing – Trilogy Excursions
- Fred Findlen, General Manager – Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa
- Mufi Hanneman, President & CEO – Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association
- Diane Haynes-Woodburn, Publisher – Haynes Publishing Group
- Mike Kass, General Manager – The Westin Maui Resort & Spa
- Gregg Lundberg, General Manager – Courtyard Marriott, Kahului Airport
- Ryan Nobriga, General Manager – The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas
- Aaron Placourakis, President & CEO – AMP Restaurants, LTD.
- Michael Pye, Area General Manager – Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui
- Dena Roady, Area Vice President, and General Manager – Hyatt Hotel and Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort
- Andrew Rogers, General Manager – The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua
- Angela Vento, General Manager – Wailea Beach Resort, Marriott Maui
- Mike White, General Manager – Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel
- Tetsuji Yamazaki, General Manager -Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa
The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association is a nonprofit organization founded in 1987 to advocate for the Visitor Industry. The organization also provides educational opportunities and scholarships and gives back to the community via the annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Excellence in Education Golf Tournament and Nā Kupuna Appreciation events.