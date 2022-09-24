Maui News

Volunteers sought for months-long habitat restoration project in Northwestern Hawaiian Islands

September 24, 2022, 5:23 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Images courtesy: DLNR

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, in partnership with the Kure Atoll Conservancy, is seeking habitat restoration volunteers for work at the Kure Atoll State Wildlife Sanctuary, in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

Hōlanikū (Kure Atoll) is a part of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument and is located 1,400 miles northwest of Oʻahu. Hōlanikū provides important habitat for wildlife, including the endangered Laysan duck (Anas laysanensis) and ‘llioholoikauaua (Hawaiian monk seal). Eighteen species of seabirds nest on Hōlanikū including Kaʻupu, (black footed albatross) and ʻAoʻū, (Christmas shearwater).

Over the course of 6-8 months, volunteers will be trained to conduct:

  • Invasive plant removal (manual and chemical)
  • invasive species monitoring, plant identification
  • wildlife monitoring and species identification
  • native plant propagation and distribution,
  • safe animal handling
  • beach cleanups to remove wildlife entanglement and ingestion hazards.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Although the program objectives are diverse, the majority of time is dedicated to invasive plant removal.

“Over the last 20 years DLNR has been working to transform Kure Atoll State Wildlife Sanctuary from a tangled mess of weeds to a resilient functioning ecosystem that supports over one million nesting seabirds, hundreds of shorebirds and 80 endangered Laysan ducks,” Kure Atoll Conservancy Executive Director Cynthia Vanderlip said. “This work was done by many hands who worked year-round to remove the most destructive weeds and plant native Hawaiian plants. These natives prevent erosion and increase the nesting success of seabirds.” 

Video courtesy: DLNR

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1New Report Hawaiʻi May Dodge Us Recession But Maui Kauaʻi Will Feel Brunt Of Downturn 2Dlnr No Good Options For Homeowners And The Public On Oʻahus North Shore 3Mauis Vigilatte Artisan Coffee Among Top Coffee Shops On Yelps Us Canada List 4The Green Concert On Maui Is Sold Out Guests Should Anticipate High Demand For Parking 5Subtropical Jet Stream Over Maui Creates Sun Halo 6Doe Superintendent At Open House About New Kihei High Schoolʻs Pedestrian Crossing Problem