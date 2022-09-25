Boats, laynet, fish Kāneʻohe Bay (Sept. 23, 2022) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

More than 1,000-feet of lay net, and two small boats were confiscated on Friday by officers with the state Department of Land and Natural Resrouces’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

Abraham Estocado, 34, of Kāneʻohe was cited for laynet and boating violations, according to a DLNR news release.

Acting on a tip, DOCARE officers observed him towing a dinghy with a 14-foot whaler to the net in the water, near the Ahu o Laka sandbar in Kāneʻohe Bay on the windward side of O‘ahu. Officers allege Estocado went into the water to retrieve the net.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

When the boats came ashore near Kahalu‘u, officers contacted Estocado, cited him and confiscated both vessels and the net as evidence. They say “a lot” of fish were caught up in the net. Estocado is scheduled to appear in Kāneʻohe District Court on Nov. 3, 2022.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity is encouraged to contact DOCARE via the free DLNRTip app or by calling the 24-hour-hotline at 643-DLNR (3-5-6-7).