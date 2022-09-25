Maui News

A 41-year-old female pedestrian from North Vernon, Indiana, suffered critical life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on South Kīhei Road on last night.

The collision was reported at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 on South Kīhei Road, approximately 300 feet south of Nanialiʻi Place.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that the pedestrian was standing in the southbound lane of South Kīhei Road when a blue 2010 Nissan Altima, traveling southbound on South Kīhei Road, collided into the pedestrian.

Police described the incident as a near fatal accident, and say the pedestrian was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

The operator of the Nissan, a 29-year-old Wailuku man, and his occupant, a 30-year-old Wailuku woman, did not report any injuries.

According to a police report, the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk when she was struck. The operator and occupant of the Nissan were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. The airbags did not deploy in the vehicle, according to department reports.

Police say speed is not suspected as a factor in this collision, and the involvement of speed and drugs has not been determined yet as the investigation is still ongoing.

South Kīhei Road was closed between Leilani Road and Ohukai Road from around 8 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. while police conducted an investigation.

