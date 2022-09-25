Maui News

St. Ann Waiheʻe Church youth learn about faith and Hawaiian cultural practices

September 25, 2022, 4:36 PM HST
PC: St. Ann Waiheʻe Church

St. Ann Waiheʻe parish enjoyed a laulau Hawaiian plate feast at their family faith formation kick-off on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The purpose of the event was to celebrate a new way of learning about faith. 

Starting this year, students in grades K-5 participate in Faith Formation classes alongside family members, so they can learn about their faith together.

The parish’s youth prepared the laulau for the event through a collaboration with the cultural nonprofit group Ka Mana Loa ‘Ohana led by Joe Ponce.

PC: St. Ann Waiheʻe Church
The youth planted the kalo during their Stewardship Retreat in May at Ka Mana Loa ‘Ohana’s garden. Returning months later, they harvested and cleaned the kalo leaves. The youth and their families worked together to wrap the laulau for the kick-off event. 

St. Ann Waiheʻe Church’s Youth Minister Kiana Cornell, who organized the event said, “We are incredibly grateful to Ka Mana Loa ‘Ohana for their teaching our keiki Hawaiian cultural practices and providing them the opportunity to build relationships with those in their faith community.”

PC: St. Ann Waiheʻe Church

For additional information about Ka Mana Loa ‘Ohana and St. Ann Waiheʻe Church visit kamanaloaohana.org or saintannmaui.org.

Comments

