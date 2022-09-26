Maui Surf Forecast for September 26, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:19 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:16 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:18 PM HST.
Swell Summary
South swell and surf will continue to decrease through today, leaving only background swell by the middle of the week. Minimal energy is expected from the south during the second half of the week. A small north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Wednesday followed by a slightly bigger pulse over the weekend. Light trade winds will keep small surf in the forecast along east facing shores through at least Wednesday with a slight increase towards the end of the week as the trades strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com