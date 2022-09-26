Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 26, 2022

September 26, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 08:32 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:19 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 08:54 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 03:15 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:10 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 02:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:18 PM HST.









Swell Summary




South swell and surf will continue to decrease through today, leaving only background swell by the middle of the week. Minimal energy is expected from the south during the second half of the week. A small north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Wednesday followed by a slightly bigger pulse over the weekend. Light trade winds will keep small surf in the forecast along east facing shores through at least Wednesday with a slight increase towards the end of the week as the trades strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
