Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 08:32 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 08:54 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:15 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:10 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:59 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South swell and surf will continue to decrease through today, leaving only background swell by the middle of the week. Minimal energy is expected from the south during the second half of the week. A small north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Wednesday followed by a slightly bigger pulse over the weekend. Light trade winds will keep small surf in the forecast along east facing shores through at least Wednesday with a slight increase towards the end of the week as the trades strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.