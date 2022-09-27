Maui News

Mā‘alaea Village Coastal Resilience and Erosion Management Plan is focus of meeting

September 27, 2022, 8:52 AM HST
* Updated September 27, 8:58 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Māʻalaea Harbor. File photo by Wendy Osher.

An ongoing project to develop a Mā‘alaea Village Coastal Resilience and Erosion Management Plan will be discussed during a community meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Maui Ocean Center Dome.

Members of the public may also participate virtually by registering for the Zoom link at: www.tinyurl.com/2p8dwbrn.

Initiated by the Mā‘alaea Village Association, the project seeks a management plan for coastal erosion at Mā‘alaea Bay Beach by exploring the feasibility of coastal resilience strategies, including erosion mitigation options and relocation of threatened structures. The project area includes an area from Mā‘alaea Harbor to Haycraft Park.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Beginning around Sept. 30, Honolulu-based contractors from Moffat & Nichol will conduct sand study work offshore of Mā‘alaea Bay Beach. It will supplement field work conducted last year. The follow-up sand study work will assess the quality of sand deposits in the nearshore area. During work, passers-by may see a small boat and crew working in nearshore waters off of Mā‘alaea.

To explore coastal resilience options, the plan will consider next steps and proactive options for protecting at-risk properties and infrastructure as well as preserving the coastal ecosystem and shoreline access.

High rates of historical shoreline erosion have been documented for Mā‘alaea Bay Beach. Condominium complexes along Hau‘oli Street built close to the shoreline prior to coastal management programs are threatened by coastal hazards. Existing shoreline hardening structures are deteriorating, and some are scheduled for removal or limited temporary repairs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Coastal erosion in Hawai‘i is a continuing and worsening problem in the face of sea-level rise, with 85% of Maui shorelines experiencing long-term erosion.

This project is being facilitated by the County of Maui Department of Planning with technical assistance from the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant Program, funding support from the Maui County Council and partnership support from the Mā‘alaea Village Association.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Trees Sidewalk Debris Fall Into Kaʻanapali Ocean Maui Activists Seek Managed Retreat 2Missing Spear Fisherman Found Unresponsive At Nakalele 3Dlnr Seeks Volunteers For Months Long Habitat Restoration Project 4Kaneʻohe Man Cited For Lay Net Boating Violations 5Maui Obituaries Week Ending Sept 25 2022 6Kihei Power Outage Knocks Out Electricity To 3400 Customers