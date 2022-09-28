Maui Surf Forecast for September 28, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:16 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:17 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:16 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:16 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of small to medium period north and northwest swells from Aleutian sources are expected to increase surf heights along north facing shores through Friday. Medium range guidance shows a cut off low forming far north of the state on Thursday and Friday, sending a north swell towards the islands arriving by Saturday night.
The current south swell will continue trend a bit lower today before another small background south swell fills in on Thursday with slight increasing trends expected on Friday and Saturday. A slightly larger, medium period south-southeast swell will arrive by early next week.
East facing shores will remain small over the next week, with a potential for a small north swell wrap by Sunday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
