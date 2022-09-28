Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:52 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:17 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:43 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:41 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:40 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:16 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small to medium period north and northwest swells from Aleutian sources are expected to increase surf heights along north facing shores through Friday. Medium range guidance shows a cut off low forming far north of the state on Thursday and Friday, sending a north swell towards the islands arriving by Saturday night.

The current south swell will continue trend a bit lower today before another small background south swell fills in on Thursday with slight increasing trends expected on Friday and Saturday. A slightly larger, medium period south-southeast swell will arrive by early next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

East facing shores will remain small over the next week, with a potential for a small north swell wrap by Sunday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.