Maui Surf Forecast for September 28, 2022

September 28, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:52 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:17 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:43 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:41 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 10:40 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:16 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small to medium period north and northwest swells from Aleutian sources are expected to increase surf heights along north facing shores through Friday. Medium range guidance shows a cut off low forming far north of the state on Thursday and Friday, sending a north swell towards the islands arriving by Saturday night. 


The current south swell will continue trend a bit lower today before another small background south swell fills in on Thursday with slight increasing trends expected on Friday and Saturday. A slightly larger, medium period south-southeast swell will arrive by early next week. 


East facing shores will remain small over the next week, with a potential for a small north swell wrap by Sunday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




